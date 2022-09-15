Shanaka: ‘If you can control your emotions, as a team you can go very far’

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka refused to take credit for the Asian Cup victory, instead praising his players for making his job easy.

“When Wanindu gives some advice to a younger player, it is often helpful. In the same way, we always consult the players before making decisions. This is why it makes my job easy; I can’t take credit, as a team that person concerned deserves the credit.”

However, he is not wrong. This side of Sri Lanka is the quintessential ‘more than the sum of its parts’ unit – it’s unlikely many of their players would find their way to the base of any of T20I’s other top teams.

Still, they took five victories at the trot to win the Asian Cup. A win that had seemed unlikely, especially after being defeated by Afghanistan in the opening game of the tournament. Their chances of winning the tournament were already low and plunged into the margins after that defeat. But Shanaka never panicked.

Achieving such a win involves a number of tactical elements, but for Shanaka, having a more democratic approach to decision-making and keeping his players relaxed and optimal to execute their skills in high-pressure situations was just as much. crucial.

“As a captain I can best give a player the confidence to perform his or her skills.” he said. “I also don’t get mad when they make a mistake. A lot of cricket is about emotions; if you can control your emotions, you can go very far as a team.”

“I don’t like putting limits and pressure on players. If you put a limit on a player, you can’t get the best out of him or her on the pitch. It’s just as important to make them feel good on the ground as good as outside. As a side, we started to understand that. So the players were pretty relaxed and the results followed.”

“The loss to Afghanistan was unexpected. We never expected to lose like this – it wasn’t a side we expected to lose like this”

The loss to Afghanistan was Sri Lanka’s first and last of the tournament, with each successive win more impressive than the last. For Sri Lankan fans watching at home and in the stands, what they saw was hard to believe. Was this really the same team that lost a home and away game to Australia and was completely beaten in India earlier this year? Shanaka understands their concern, though he himself has never shared such feelings of insecurity – even after Sri Lanka was thrown out for 105 by Afghanistan.

“At the beginning, the goal was to make it to the second round and just do well in the tournament because we felt we had a good side,” he said. “But the loss to Afghanistan was unexpected. We never expected that we would lose like that – they were not a side that we expected to lose like that. We had gone to the tournament well prepared, our condition was very good, we had to just trust that. So we didn’t panic or change too many things because we knew what talent we had.”

One of the most impressive aspects of Sri Lanka’s achievement was that their victories came almost exclusively in ‘must-win’ scenarios – something that makes them more memorable. And in such high-stakes matches, Shanaka was aware that the team that handled the pressure better would invariably come out on top.

“When you talk about cricket, there is always pressure. You never play a game without pressure. Every team is well prepared these days. The analysis has now reached such a level that we know that in every game teams come to know what our weak points are and how we should play ourselves. I’ve always said we have good variety whether it’s batting or bowling. As a captain that’s always great to give us the best chance of winning.”

Sri Lanka’s next assignment is the T20 World Cup in Australia, for which they will first have to qualify. Preparations for the tournament begin on September 25, when the team leaves for a training camp in Pallekele, Kandy – where the fields are as close to those in Australia as they are in Sri Lanka.

“I think our skill level is quite high, while our fitness is also very good. The only thing is to see how well we can adapt to the conditions [in Australia]. So the camp in Kandy will help our players get used to conditions similar to those in Australia so we can get a better idea of ​​how to bat and bowl. We also had a tour of Australia earlier this year which would have given the players a better idea of ​​how to play in those conditions.”

The fact that this Sri Lankan side is largely made up of players who have not yet reached the traditional peak years also gives Shanaka reason for optimism for the future.

“The average age of the side is only 24-25 years. Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, they are still 23-24 years old. A player’s best years are usually between 28 and 33 years, so even to reach that level, there is still about five years to go. Looking at that, I say our future looks bright. In the same vein, Dilshan Madushanka is only 21 years old, Maheesh Theekshana is 22 – if that cricketers continue to make good progress, then our cricket will be well looked after at least for the next ten years.”