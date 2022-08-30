Shamima Begum ‘was smuggled into Syria by a Canadian SPY’: Book claims teen helped by double agent

Shamima Begum and her two teenage friends were smuggled into Syria by a spy working for Canada — before Justin Trudeau’s country then colluded with the UK to cover up his role, a new book claims.

The so-called Jihadi Bride was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019 after she fled Britain four years earlier to join the Islamic State (IS).

New revelations claim the now 23-year-old was smuggled into the Middle East by a double agent, on the payroll of both IS and Canadian intelligence.

But according to The Secret History of the Five Eyes, officials in Ottawa were said to have kept their mouths shut, even as Scotland Yard conducted a massive, international search for Begum and her friends Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana.

Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance, formalized during the Cold War, between the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The book, by journalist Richard Kerbaj, claims that Canada finally admitted its involvement in the plot because the bosses feared exposure, then also managed to convince Britain to cover up its role.

The allegations have prompted an investigation into what police and intelligence agencies knew about Canada’s activities.

What is Five Eyes? Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance between the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The origins of Five Eyes (FVEY) go back to World War II, when British and American codebreakers began sharing information. Winston Churchill pointed out after the war the importance of “the fraternal union of the English-speaking peoples” in preventing the expansion of the Soviet sphere of influence. As the Cold War progressed, the intelligence exchange between the Allies was formalized as ECHELON, a network for collecting and analyzing intelligence signals. The network was created to track the Soviet Union and its allies, but today controls communications around the world. In the late 1990s, ECHELON’s existence was made public, revealing one of the most comprehensive intelligence networks of all time. During the ‘war on terror’, the surveillance of internet communications became controversial due to fears that member states were acting outside the law. Its remit was recently expanded last year when it began issuing statements on behalf of its members to “promote their shared values ​​of democracy, freedom and respect for human rights” ever since.

Tasnime Akunjee, the lawyer for the Begum family, told the Times: ‘Britain has praised its efforts to stop Isis and the care of our children by spending millions of pounds on the Prevent program and online surveillance.

“At the same time, however, we have been working with a Western ally, exchanging sensitive intelligence with them, when in fact they rounded up British children and smuggled them across the Syrian border for delivery to ISIS, all in the name of intelligence gathering.

“The calculation here is that the lives of British children, and the risk of their death, is part of the acceptable risk algorithm that our Western allies have taken.”

The book claims that Mohammed al-Rashed, who was a trafficker for the terrorists, was recruited as an agent by Canada when he applied for asylum at the embassy in Jordan.

Officials in Ottawa are also said to be concerned that their own young people are being urged to join IS.

The book, as reported by the Times, claims: “The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) kept silent about the explosive allegations and took refuge in the one thing that protects all intelligence agencies, including those within the Five Eyes, from possible embarrassment: secrecy.

The idea of ​​saying nothing and hoping the scandal would clear up worked to Canada’s advantage in regards to how an agent for CSIS had smuggled Western children and young adult volunteers into Syria as their British allies struggled to stem the flow of aspiring jihadists fleeing the UK to join IS.

CSIS largely managed to hide the role it had played in recruiting and running Rashed, and the deputy director of the agency was sent to Ankara to ask for forgiveness for failing to inform Turkish authorities that she had counter-espionage operation on their territory. .’

A British government spokesman told the newspaper it would not comment on operational intelligence or security issues.

A CSIS spokesperson added that the agency cannot publicly comment or confirm or deny the details of its investigations, operational interests, methodologies and activities.

Begum left school in Bethnal Green, east London, to travel to Syria in 2015, where she married an ISIS fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died young.

Her youngest child died in 2019 in the detention camp in northeastern Syria.

She has made previous attempts to restore her UK citizenship, but failed in her attempt by the High Court to return to the UK and challenge her case in person.

The Supreme Court ruled on national security grounds that she cannot return to Britain to appeal the decision. The law states that one can be deprived of citizenship if it is deemed in the public interest.

Speaking to iNews from the camp as she awaits a trial by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces earlier this summer, she insisted she wants to be “as British as possible” but admitted she expects to see the rest. of her life in Syria .

“That’s how I feel and that’s what it looks like,” Begum said of the chance she’ll spend the rest of her life in the Middle East.