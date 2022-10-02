Shameless Podcast Host Zara McDonald Announces Engagement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Zara McDonald has announced her engagement to boyfriend Oliver Keogh.

The host of one of Australia’s most popular podcasts, Shameless, announced the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Alongside a series of photos of the happy couple, she shared a sweet caption that read, “Death, taxes, and say yes to spending the rest of my days with you.”

Zara McDonald has announced her engagement to boyfriend Oliver Keogh. The host of one of Australia’s most popular podcasts, Shameless, announced the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday. Both pictured

In the photos, Zara, 26, showed off her unique opal ring and the picturesque location where she got engaged.

The happy couple got engaged at the Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill boutique hotel in Victoria.

While sipping glasses of rosé and seeing the sights, they couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces.

In the photos, Zara, 26, showed off her unique opal ring and the picturesque location where she got engaged

Alongside a series of photos of the happy couple, she shared a sweet caption that read: “Death, taxes, and say yes to spending the rest of my days with you.”

The happy couple got engaged at the Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill boutique hotel in Victoria

It’s the latest good news for Zara, who is celebrating the success of their Shameless podcast with Michelle Andrews.

Speaking with the Herald SunZara said it was the authentic friendship and ability to be honest with Michelle that makes the podcast work so well.

“We’ve had to create a relationship where we can be brutally honest and have no personal attachment to our differences,” she explained.

It’s the latest good news for Zara, who is celebrating the success of their Shameless podcast with Michelle Andrews. Both pictured

“It’s a unique bond that you really have to cherish and be very respectful of. It’s quite difficult to do.

“I don’t know many people who could. And I have no other similar relationship in my life.”

Michelle added: ‘We talk all day, every day. We love to talk and we have since we met. We are really good friends. I think our friendship is the heart of the show. We love each other’s company.’

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Zara said it’s the authentic friendship and ability to be honest with Michelle that makes the podcast work so well.

Shameless had 10 million downloads by the end of 2019 and often tops the Society & Culture charts.

Since the launch of Shameless in 2018, Zara and Michelle have published their own book, The Space Between, about the struggles and realities of being in their twenties.

Despite their success, the pair have faced competition from Brittney Hockley and Laura Byrne’s similar podcast, Life Uncut.