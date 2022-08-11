Shameful formal school photo of Chris Hemsworth shows acne-prone Hollywood hunk with dull hair

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Hemsworth’s longtime personal assistant and childhood friend Aaron Grist shared some awkward throwback photos of the Thor star to mark the Hollywood star’s 39th birthday on Thursday.

Aaron posted some never-before-seen images to Instagram of a pre-fame Chris, proving that even the hunky Marvel action star had a tricky growth phase.

One photo shows a teenage Chris with acne and tousled hair dressed in a tuxedo to attend his formal school.

Chris Hemsworth’s longtime personal assistant and childhood friend Aaron Grist shared some awkward throwback photos of the Thor star on the occasion of the Hollywood star’s 39th birthday — including this embarrassing formal school photo

The actor nevertheless had his trademark intense look, which indicated that a superstar was about to be born.

Another embarrassing photo showed Chris proudly displaying his pearly whites, seemingly unaware that there was spinach between his teeth.

Aaron shared the photos along with a cheeky message wishing him well for his birthday on August 11.

Another embarrassing photo showed Chris proudly displaying his pearly whites, seemingly unaware that there was spinach between his teeth.

He wrote: ‘Chris, I know that every time you wake up on August 11, you are not excited to see your family, open presents or even eat a delicious cake.

“You’re excited to see my birthday post for you. Including some of your favorite photos and memories. You are like the rich and famous uncle! always wanted,” the personal assistant added.

Chris released his own Instagram tribute to his wife Elsa Pataky for her 46th birthday last month.

Aaron shared a gallery of snaps of pre-fame Chris Hemsworth

He wrote: ‘Chris, I know that every time you wake up on August 11, you are not excited to see your family, open presents or even eat a delicious cake. You are excited to see my birthday post for you. Including some of your favorite photos and memories’

The Hollywood star shared a precious photo of the couple, which showed a very muscular Chris sitting on her tiny lap as he laughed on the set of his movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

He thanked Elsa for “always my rock, but much more comfortable.”

The couple share three children, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.