‘Shame on you’: Protests as Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP pushes through controversial gender law

Nicola Sturgeon was targeted by protesters as she forced a controversial gender bill in Holyrood today.

Shouts of ‘shame on you’ were heard as MSPs passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill by 86 to 39 this afternoon, and parliament was briefly suspended.

It was the second protest of the day, with one protester earlier shouting that “no one listens to women.”

The bill makes it easier to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) based on self-declaration and makes diagnosing gender dysphoria unnecessary for anyone aged 16 or older.

But critics have argued that it would allow violent male sex offenders who switch, including rapists and child molesters, to force victims to use their female pronouns in court and access female-only spaces after conviction.

An attempt to close this loophole by inserting a clause preventing those on the sex offender registry from being issued a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) failed by just one vote.

Ms Sturgeon was today accused of personally blocking efforts to monitor the actions of transgender rapists and pedophiles as the row over Scotland’s new gender law escalated.

Today Tory leader Douglas Ross laid the blame for the failure directly on Ms Sturgeon, saying: ‘The government stopped that amendment with a single vote. The Prime Minister’s own voice means that a man on trial for rape can claim to be a woman and force a victim to call him “she”.

“Why did the prime minister vote for this?”

Rape victims ‘may have to use new attacker pronouns in court’ Rape victims will have to call their attackers in court with female pronouns if they change gender, MSPs warn. Concerns have been raised that a man who rapes a woman and then changes her sex before a trial should then be referred to as ‘she’ or ‘her’. Scottish Conservative Community spokesman Russell Findlay, who has sought clarification on the matter from the Justice Minister and senior Scotland Police officials, said: “It sounds absurd, ridiculous and unimaginable, but the answers I got were disturbingly vague and totally unconvincing.’ Nationalist MSP Michelle Thomson, who previously spoke of her personal experience of rape as a teenager, failed to ensure that applications for a gender recognition certificate are suspended if an applicant is charged with sexual assault and not granted until the case is settled from. In the vote in the Scottish Parliament, 61 MSPs voted in favor and 61 against, only the amendment had the casting vote of Vice-Chairman Liam McArthur. Ms Thomson told MSPs: ‘During phase 2, and again today, Russell Findlay pointed out that a woman should eventually call her attacker ‘she’. “Do members in the room understand how this could be an opportunity for abusers to exert power and control over their victims?” Social Justice Minister Shona Robison said the government had committed to regulations to change reporting requirements for sex offenders so that people on the registry are required to notify police of the details if they apply for legal gender recognition. She added: “That means additional information will be available to help identify an individual and inform their subsequent management under multi-agency public protection arrangements. “This will allow action to be taken, if necessary, in relation to the application itself, or as part of the police’s wider role in managing the registered sex offender population.” Before the votes, Ms Robison wrote to three MSPs, including Ms Thomson, asking that proposed changes to the legislation be withdrawn or risk delaying its passage by parliament. She reportedly warned them that their amendments would put the bill at a ‘serious risk’ of putting it outside Holyrood’s remit, saying the amendments risked being incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

His frontbench colleague Rachael Hamilton later said the law “posed a threat to women in all their diversity.” But another Tory frontbencher, Jamie Green, rioted to vote for the bill.

The SNP leader was criticized for the Prime Minister’s questions as she pushed controversial reforms through the Scottish Parliament after days of fierce debate.

The vote was postponed last night due to bitter political fighting in Holyrood and demonstrations in the streets of Edinburgh.

Ms Sturgeon insisted that the law should protect women, saying: ‘My argument is not – and never has been and never will be – that these are not very real ways in which predatory men abuse women.

My argument is that none of these ways is created by this bill. Nor would one of these ways be addressed by denying transgender rights.

‘The fact is that a man who wants to abuse a woman, even a man who wants to pretend to be a woman, does not need a gender recognition certificate, nor a gender recognition certificate. certificate gives that man more options or rights to do so than is currently the case.

“What we need to focus on is the men who abuse women, the predatory and abusive men who do, and this government will always do that in different ways.”

As the heated debate surrounding the bill entered its third day, it emerged that some feminist campaigners plan to challenge it in court, claiming it puts women at risk.

The UK government also warned that legal proceedings by Westminster are ‘on the table’.

Last night MP and former frontbencher Joanna Cherry, a leading critic of the law, said SNP politicians in Westminster and Holyrood were ‘afraid to speak out’ on gender reform. She said there were only “minimal safeguards” in the legislation, which “raise issues for women’s safety, dignity and privacy.”

The bill was initially supposed to go to a final vote on Wednesday, but due to debate on the amendments, that has been postponed until this afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday’s debates lasted longer than any other in the history of the Scottish Parliament, with MSPs sitting until about 1.30am this morning.

Throughout the procedure, the Scottish Tories have tried to make amendments last as long as possible by repeatedly raising points of order and putting each amendment to the vote, even if the proposer chose not to.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Holyrood yesterday afternoon to voice their opposition to the bill.

And ministers in London have already warned that changing the rules in Scotland will cause chaos.

Ms Cherry, who is also a lead KC, said: ‘Before entering politics I worked as a specialist sex crimes prosecutor and I know that some men, some predatory men, will take advantage of loopholes to gain access to vulnerable women. .

The Scottish Parliament is not sovereign like the UK Parliament, and its legislation may be subject to judicial review.

“I suspect we will see a challenge to this bill from grassroots feminist organizations, but I really hope it doesn’t come to that. I don’t think it’s too late to pause the bill and look at some issues that I don’t think have been properly looked at. Those things have to do with safeguards in the legislation.’

Ms Cherry added that she “doesn’t understand” why a slim majority of MSPs voted against an amendment that would prevent rapists and violent sex offenders from benefiting from the legislation.

Aileen McHarg, a professor of public law and human rights at Durham University, told the BBC a legal challenge is “highly likely”.

It is clear that the UK government will likely ask for amendments after the legislation is passed to address any cross-border issues or implications for reserved areas, such as the issuance of passports and driver’s licenses, before the bill receives royal assent.

During this 28-day process, it could propose additional safeguards to minimize the impact of the legislation on other parts of the UK.

A British government source said: ‘It’s not all or nothing. It’s not 28 days where there’s nothing left to do but take on a legal challenge. There are things that lack that.’ But they added that there is “still a legal challenge” if the issues raised remain unresolved.

In addition to opposition to the bill from members of the public, including author JK Rowling, experts believe there could be grounds for a legal challenge by the UK government. Michael Foran, a lecturer in public law at the University of Glasgow, said the UK government could use a ‘Section 35’ order to prevent Holyrood’s Presiding Officer from filing a Bill for Royal Assent if the legislation had a negative effect on the law in reserved areas.

He claimed that there are “reasonable grounds” for believing that Bill would “adversely affect the operation of the law with respect to equal opportunity.”