Shakur Stevenson set to LOSE his world titles after coming in 1.6lbs over super-featherweight limit

Super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is set to lose his world titles after coming in just 1.6lbs over the 130lb limit ahead of his fight against Robson Conceicao.

Stevenson will face the Brazilian challenger at the Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday night, but only Conceicao can win the WBC and WBO belts.

The 25-year-old said he can no longer handle 130lbs – despite only missing the weight of a bottle of Coke – and wrote on Twitter that he had to put his health first and planned to move up to 135 lbs.

Shakur Stevenson (L) is set to lose his world titles after exceeding the super featherweight limit by just 1.6lbs ahead of his fight against Robson Conceicao (R)

Two-weight champion Stevenson said he had to put his health first and could no longer make the 130lbs limit as a pro – and told fans he would move up to 135lbs

‘I gave everything,’ he said on social media. ‘I’ve been professional my whole career and put on weight, but my body just can’t reach 130[lbs] further.

‘My health must come first. I move up to 135[lbs] in my next fight.’

Conceicao, meanwhile, weighed in at 129.6 lbs.

It is claimed that Top Rank are holding talks to determine if the fight can still go ahead after Stevenson was unsuccessful.

Stevenson hinted he was still “locked in” to face Conceicao in Newark on Saturday night but could face a financial penalty with only his opponent able to win the belts

ESPN reported that Stevenson and Conceicao have agreed to a financial penalty for the American to ensure the fight goes ahead. It is likely that he would lose some of his $3 million purse that he was in line to earn.

Stevenson hinted the fight is set to go ahead on Saturday as planned after tweeting later that he was ‘locked in’ – teasing fans by saying ‘see you soon’.

“It’s showtime, I’m locked in, regardless I’ll see you soon,” he wrote.

Stevenson has become a world champion in two weight divisions in his promising career – won belts in both featherweight and super featherweight and records 18 consecutive victories – nine coming by way of knockout.