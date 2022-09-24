Shakur Stevenson cruises past Robson Conceicao despite being stripped of world title belts

Shakur Stevenson overcame the disappointment of being stripped of his world titles by slipping past Robson Conceicao on Friday night.

The unbeaten American (19-0) lost his WBC and WBO super featherweight belts after exceeding the 130lbs weight limit for the fight.

But Stevenson seemed unaffected in the ring and cruised past the Brazilian with a unanimous points decision (118-108, 117-109, 117-109) in Newark, New Jersey.

The 33-year-old Conceicao, now 17-2 in his career, weighed in at 129.6 lbs, where his southpaw opponent could only cut to 131.6 lbs.

Stevenson, who knocked down the Olympic gold medalist in the fourth round, claimed after the fight that he plans to move up from super featherweight to the lightweight division.

He said: ‘I had a long week. I killed myself to gain weight. All I want to do is come in here and perform. I did everything I could to do that.

‘I’m just a dominant individual. With me against him, the referee, I did everything I could to try and beat him as much as I could.

‘He kept me up all night but I did everything I could. I think he liked a lot when I came in. As soon as I entered he grabbed me.’

The 25-year-old also called out Vasiliy Lomachenko and unified champion Devin Haney in the lightweight division, adding: ‘Me and Devin, we could lock in. After he fights (George) Kambosos, let’s get down to business. I want to fight Lomachenko too!’