Shakira ‘very angry’ after ex Gerard Pique goes public with new student girlfriend

Shakira is reportedly ‘very angry’ after her footballer ex Gerard Pique went out with his new PR student girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The images of Gerard, 35, with his new love interest, 23, appeared in a new video made by the Spanish media socialite.

The site reports that Gerard and Clara were pictured as if they were about to kiss at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia – three months after Gerard split from Shakira, 45.

Cross: Shakira, 45, is said to be ‘very angry’ after ex Gerard Pique, 35, went public with new college friend Clara Chia Marti, 23, who works for him (picture Gerard with Shakira in 2019)

Clara would work for Gerard at his company Kosmos, in the Public Relations office.

A source told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office and organizes events.

“They’ve kept quiet about their relationship, but the people around them all know what’s going on.”

They added: “People have been helping him keep the romance quiet and have cleared Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find any photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he’s actually serious about being with her.’

Shakira and Gerard announced the end of their 11-year partnership in June. They have two sons together, Milan, who is nine and Sasha, who is seven.

Host Laura Roige said: “I’m excited, it’s clear there’s a relationship. I’ve seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot because this is a Gerard Pique we’ve never seen. I’ve never seen him like this with the singer.’

It is over! Shakira and Gerard split three months ago (pictured with their children Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven)

They claim Shakira is “very angry when she sees her children’s father with his girlfriend in public.”

It is alleged that they had a pact in which… they would not appear in public with their partners for the first year since the breakup.

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for Shakira for more information.

According to the Spanish newspaper El PeriodicoShakira and Gerard try to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained.

The split announcement followed rumors in the Spanish tabloids that the couple was on the point of breaking up with sources alleging he cheated on the star.

Shakira’s statement read: “We are sorry to confirm that we are breaking up. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.’

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple has been living apart for a few weeks after Pique was evicted from the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Pique has been living a “party lifestyle” in a bachelorette pad ever since, enjoying a night out with his teammates.

Neither side has addressed allegations of cheating, but journalist Emilio Pérez reported: “(Shakira) has made the decision to split up. That’s true. It has happened.

‘That’s why there is distance. There may be nothing left, but that (infidelity) is over.’

The couple had been together since 2011, and the couple had met last year while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka.

Pique’s team happened to win the World Cup that year, where his soon-to-be girlfriend performed in the final match.

Although the two corresponded in 2010, the relationship between the two megastars would not officially get off the ground until early 2011.

In late 2012, Shakira would use her Instagram platform to announce to fans that she was pregnant with the soccer star’s son.

Just two years after the birth of son Milan, the couple entered the second round and revealed they were expecting their second child, Sasha, who was born in 2015.

The couple publicly admitted that they have no plans to get married, but that doesn’t stop them from having a family life.

On a recent episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville, the Spain international explained that he hadn’t proposed because their relationship “works well the way it is.”

Meanwhile, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison for tax fraud.

The singer is accused of pretending on tax documents that she lived abroad from 2012 to 2014, when she actually lived in Spain, the country’s authorities claim.

Shakira called Barcelona home while he was with football star Gerard, who plays for the city.

Shakira is said to be planning to leave the country to lock her up and plan a permanent move to Miami.

The Colombian superstar has already repaid the $15.5 million she is accused of evading Spanish taxes, as well as more than $3 million in interest.

A spokesperson for Shakira said: “Shakira has always been cooperative and law-abiding, has shown impeccable behavior as an individual and taxpayer, and has faithfully followed the advice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax office.”