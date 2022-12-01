Shakira joins ex Gerard Piqué at court to formalise their child custody agreement

Shakira and estranged husband Gerard Piqué reunited in court on Thursday as they finalized their custody separation agreement.

The exes announced their separation in June after 11 years together, and last month said they had come to a suitable settlement for their children Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, after a 12-hour talk.

They formally signed the agreement in Barcelona, ​​entering and exiting the court separately while being marked by their legal teams.

Getting out: Shakira and estranged husband Gerard Piqué reunited in court on Thursday as they ratified their child custody divorce agreement

Shakira kept a low profile for the outing, opting for an all-black ensemble.

After recently starring in Burberry’s glamorous party campaign, the singer was spotted wearing the British brand’s £1,790 trench coat.

She paired the piece with a plain black turtleneck and wide-leg pants that fell over a pair of platform boots.

Appear: They formally signed the agreement in Barcelona, ​​entering and exiting the court separately while being marked by their legal teams

Family: Exes announced last month said they had come to a suitable arrangement for their children Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, after a 12-hour talk

Her choice of accessory was controversial as she was completed the look with a £675 Balenciaga bucket bag.

There have been calls to boycott the brand after it found itself in the middle of a scandal over its use of sexualized images of children and references to child pornography.

Gerard opted for a casual ensemble and combined a denim shirt with a black bomber jacket and skinny jeans.

Casually chic: Shakira kept a low profile for the outing, opting for an all-black ensemble

Chic: After recently starring in Burberry’s glamorous festive campaign, the singer was spotted wearing the British brand’s £1,790 trench coat

Glamorous: She paired the garment with a plain black polo neck and wide-leg pants that slipped over a pair of platform boots

Controversial: Her choice of accessories was controversial when she completed the look with a £675 Balenciaga bucket bag

Last month, Shakira and Gerard confirmed that they had signed a custody agreement to avoid competing in court.

Gerard, who took an emotional farewell to football last month, is said to have given his blessing to his former partner’s move to Miami in the new year with their two sons to avoid a protracted legal battle.

Shakira’s desire to move to the city where she used to live and where part of her family lives is believed to be the main sticking point in the couple’s previous failure to reach an amicable settlement.

Layering: The sports star wore a navy blue baseball cap during the outing

They said in their joint statement: “We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a purely formal procedure.

“Our only goal is to provide them with the utmost safety and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected.”

Their statement continued: “We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and peaceful environment.”

It was signed: “Shakira and Gerard.”

Deal: Last month, Shakira and Gerard confirmed they signed a custody agreement to avoid fighting in court

Approved: Gerard, who emotionally retired from football last month, is said to have given his blessing to his former partner’s move to Miami in the new year with their two sons

Spanish press has also reported that Gerard can be with his children for ten days a month as part of his custody agreement with Shakira, as well as vacation time.

Catalan daily El Periodicexposing what it described as the “fine print” of the couple’s agreement, said: “Gerard Piqué will have his kids 10 days a month and the three holiday periods that govern the United States, other than Christmas and summer vacation, starting next year.

“This Christmas, they alternate 50% custody according to the calendar of the regional Catalan government and in the coming years according to the children’s school calendar.

“This is the pact that the footballer and partner, Shakira, have reached over custody of their children.”

Struggle: Shakira’s desire to move to the city where she used to live and where part of her family lives is believed to be the main sticking point in the couple’s previous failure to reach an amicable settlement

They said: ‘Our sole aim is to provide them with the utmost safety and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected’

If, as expected, Sasha and Milan start school in the United States in the New Year, Pique will have to live between Miami and Barcelona if he wants to enjoy 10 days each month outside of the holiday periods with his kids.

It wasn’t immediately clear if that would allow him to go house hunting in the United States or if he would end up sharing a house with Shakira in Miami, spending part of the month in a property she vacates while he’s in prison. city, so the kids can spend as much time as possible in the same house.

According to the Catalan press, Shakira and Gerard have also reached an agreement, which means that the star will move to Miami next year, after a 12-hour marathon.

The summit meeting ended as the deal removed the main stumbling block in the pair’s continued efforts to reach an amicable settlement.

Rival La Vanguardia, who also reported “after 12 hours of negotiations” on the deal, added: “Milan and Sasha are going to Miami with Shakira.

“The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona, ​​but as soon as 2023 begins, the footballer will say goodbye and make a painful sacrifice so that the youngsters do not experience an even more traumatic separation between their parents.

“He’ll be able to cross the Atlantic and see them whenever he wants. The costs will be borne by both.’

Scans: Shakira was seen scanning her belongings before entering the courtroom