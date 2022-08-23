Shakira is pictured for the first time after her ex Gerard Pique went public with new girlfriend

Shakira was enjoying some time with her sons on Sunday when her ex-husband went out with his new college girlfriend.

The star hugged her boys Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, during a dog walk over the weekend, while hours later footage surfaced of her footballer ex Gerard Pique, 35, kissing PR student Clara Chia Marti, 23.

The singer is said to be “very angry” at Gerard’s decision to go public three months after their breakup.

Family first: Shakira enjoyed some time with her sons on Sunday, when her ex-husband went out with his new college girlfriend

Shakira looked subdued as she focused on her children during the Sunday walk.

She was dressed in a pink patterned dress and sneakers for the family outing, and had her arms wrapped around her sons.

The trio at one point rested on a picnic bench, where the singer kissed her smiling eldest son affectionately on the forehead.

The images of Gerard, 35, passionately kissing his new love interest, 23, appear in a new video made by the Spanish media outlet socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

Kissing: Shakira, 45, is said to be ‘very angry’ after ex Gerard Pique, 35, went public with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, (pictured) at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia

Clara would work for Gerard at his company Kosmos, in the Public Relations office.

A source told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office and organizes events.

“They’ve kept quiet about their relationship, but the people around them all know what’s going on.”

Mother: The star held hands with her boys Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, during a weekend dog walk

Staying Close: Shakira looked demure as she focused on her kids during the Sunday walk

Sweet moment: The trio at one point went to rest on a picnic bench, where the singer kissed her smiling eldest son affectionately on the forehead

They added: “People have been helping him keep the romance quiet and have cleared Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find any photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he’s really serious about being with her.’

Shakira and Gerard announced the end of their 11-year partnership in June. They have two sons together, Milan, who is nine and Sasha, who is seven.

Host Laura Roige said: “I’m excited, it’s clear there’s a relationship. I’ve seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot because this is a Gerard Pique we’ve never seen. I’ve never seen him like this with the singer.’

Relaxed: She smiled as she enjoyed time with the sons she shares with her ex-partner Gerard

Calm: The singer dressed in a pink printed dress, flashing her legs as she walked

Support: The loving mom made sure to hold both of her boys’ hands while they chatted

They claim Shakira is “very angry when she sees her children’s father with his girlfriend in public.”

It is alleged that they had a pact in which… they would not appear in public with their partners for the first year since the breakup.

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for Shakira for more information.

According to the Spanish newspaper El PeriodicoShakira and Gerard try to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained.

The split announcement followed rumors in the Spanish tabloids that the couple was on the point of breaking up with sources alleging he cheated on the star.

Fury: It is claimed that Shakira and Gerard had a pact in which they would not appear in public with their partners for the first year since the split (pictured Gerard with Shakira in 2019)

Shakira’s statement read: “We are sorry to confirm that we are breaking up. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.’

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple has been living apart for a few weeks after Pique was evicted from the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Pique has been living a “party lifestyle” in a bachelorette pad ever since, enjoying a night out with his teammates.

Racy: Clara’s Instagram shows her posing on her white couch in sexy lingerie

Neither side has addressed allegations of cheating, but journalist Emilio Pérez reported: “(Shakira) has made the decision to split up. That’s true. It has happened.

‘That’s why there is distance. There may be nothing left, but that (infidelity) is over.’

The couple had been together since 2011, and the couple had met last year while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka.

Pique’s team happened to win the World Cup that year, where his soon-to-be girlfriend performed in the final match.

Although the two corresponded in 2010, the relationship between the two megastars would not officially get off the ground until early 2011.

In late 2012, Shakira would use her Instagram platform to announce to fans that she was pregnant with the soccer star’s son.

Just two years after the birth of son Milan, the couple entered the second round and revealed they were expecting their second child, Sasha, who was born in 2015.

The couple publicly admitted that they have no plans to get married, but that doesn’t stop them from having a family life.

It is over! Shakira and Gerard split three months ago (pictured with their children Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven)

On a recent episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville, the Spain international explained that he hadn’t proposed because their relationship “works well the way it is.”

Meanwhile, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison for tax fraud.

The singer is accused of pretending on tax documents that she lived abroad from 2012 to 2014, when she actually lived in Spain, the country’s authorities claim.

Shakira called Barcelona home while he was with football star Gerard, who plays for the city.

Shakira is said to be planning to leave the country to lock her up and plan a permanent move to Miami.

The Colombian superstar has already repaid the $15.5 million she is accused of evading Spanish taxes, as well as more than $3 million in interest.

A spokesperson for Shakira said: “Shakira has always been cooperative and law-abiding, has shown impeccable behavior as an individual and taxpayer, and has faithfully followed the advice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax office.”