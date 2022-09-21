Shakira insists allegations of £12m tax fraud against her are ‘false’

Shakira has said the tax fraud allegations against her are ‘false’ and she is ‘confident’ that ‘justice will prevail’.

The singer, 45, was warned she could be jailed for up to eight years if found guilty of an alleged £12million tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors are also demanding a £19m fine for the star, who is accused of six counts of defrauding the state between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira – full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – is accused of pretending to live abroad and using a complex offshore company structure to avoid taxes.

She is accused of using the illegal scheme from 2012 and 2014, when she was in a relationship with footballer Gerard Pique, who lives and plays in Barcelona.

Talking to Elle magazineShakira denied the allegations against her and said she has paid back everything she is alleged to have owed.

Asked why she is fighting the charges, she said: ‘Because I have to fight for what I believe in; because they are false accusations. First of all, I didn’t use 183 days a year at all at that time.

‘I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I have paid everything they claimed I owed even before they filed a lawsuit.

‘So from today I owe them zero. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was sure I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.’

Shakira claimed that the Spanish tax authorities often resort to ‘vicious’ campaigns against people to try to sway public opinion against them.

She said: “However, even without evidence to support these fictitious claims, as they usually do, they have resorted to a malicious press campaign to try to influence people and exert pressure in the media, along with the threat of reputational damage, to force settlement agreements.

“It is well known that the Spanish tax authorities often do this not only with celebrities like me (or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Neymar, [Xabi] Alonso, and many more), it also happens unfairly to the ordinary taxpayer.

‘It’s just their style. But I am confident that I have enough evidence to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor.’

A spokesperson for Shakira said: ‘Shakira has always cooperated and complied with the law, demonstrated impeccable conduct as an individual and taxpayer and faithfully followed the advice of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.

‘Unfortunately, the Spanish tax office, which loses one out of every two legal cases with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case.

‘Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven at the end of the legal process.’

Formerly a tax resident of the Bahamas, Shakira first registered as a full tax resident of Spain in 2015.

Official residents of Spain pay Spanish tax on their worldwide income.

Individuals who have spent more than 183 days in a given calendar year in Spain are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes.

Tax inspectors spent more than a year checking up on Shakira, even visiting her favorite hairdressers in Barcelona and checking her social media to try to show she spent most of the three years in contention in Spain.

They concluded that she had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in the country in 2014.

The report, which prosecutors submitted with their criminal case, alleged that the time she spent outside Spain was ‘sporadic absence’ linked to work commitments.

A date for the trial has yet to be set, and some analysts predict an eleventh-hour deal could still be reached before Shakira is asked to take the stand.