Shakira cheers on son Milan, nine, at his baseball game in Valencia

Shakira looked effortlessly stylish as she cheered on her son Milan at his baseball game in Valencia, Spain, on Friday.

The Colombian pop star, 45, stood out in a striking pink t-shirt, bucket hat and sunglasses during the sporting event.

Her family outing comes after the singer was spotted outside a law firm with her former partner Gerard Piqué, 35, amid their efforts to settle their divorce proceedings following their shocking split in June.

Shakira completed the look with black striped pants, white sneakers and a matching crossbody bag.

The hitmaker Hips Don’t Lie sported a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks straight.

She appeared in good spirits as she walked hand-in-hand with her sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, as they made their way to the stands.

The couple announced their breakup in July after 12 years of marriage and allegations of cheating soon began to swirl in Spanish tabloids.

The outing came after it turned out that Shakira seems to settle accounts with her ex through her music after the Spanish footballer is said to have been unfaithful.

She first appeared to include a jab at Piqué in her single Te Felicito (I Congratulate You).

A key line in the song is translated as: ‘To make you whole / I broke myself to pieces / I was warned but I didn’t listen / Don’t tell me you’re sorry / I know you well and I know you’re lying. ‘

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the hitmaker was asked about the rule and its apparent connection to her marital problems.

“Is that the feeling you had that you had to give a part of yourself during that relationship that might have been hard to get back?” she was asked by Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

“I can only say that, consciously or unconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through, is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make,” said Shakira. “If the glove fits, it fits. As I said before, my music is that station.’

Shakira’s song and accompanying video feature Puerto Rican singer Raw Alejandro, who is currently in a relationship with Rosalía.

In the video, he appears to be playing both a romantic interest for Shakira and a robot clone of the same person, which Shakira tinkers with until it comes to life.

It comes as Shakira and Pique continue to try to reach an agreement about their divorce, with the pair recently being spotted outside the offices of a law firm.

In addition to dealing with her impending divorce, Shakira’s legal woes also include an imminent trial on charges of tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors charged the entertainer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in income taxes between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison term and a hefty fine if found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and turned down a deal with authorities to avoid a lawsuit. Her public relations firm has said she has already paid everything she owed and another $3 million ($2.8 million) in interest.

The court in the city of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said Shakira will face six charges of tax fraud. The date for the trial has yet to be set.

Meanwhile, Hips Don’t Lie singer Shakira first spoke about her unexpected breakup with Pique in a new interview for the October issue of Elle Magazine.

However, she chose not to remain a mother over his new relationship with a much younger woman.

The singer was candid about how difficult life was when her relationship with the athlete fell apart, accompanied by an in-depth interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Shakira made her first public comments about the split when she said, “Oh, this is really hard to talk about in person, especially since this is the first time I’ve ever talked about this situation in an interview.

“I kept quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yes, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our divorce isn’t like a regular divorce. And so it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult.’

She went on to say that the constant spotlight on her personal life has been difficult for her family, especially as they struggle without being bombarded by media and fans.

Shakira explained, “So it’s hard. And I have tried to hide the situation from my children. I try to do it and protect them because that is my main mission in life.

“But then they hear things at school from their friends or they come across some unpleasant, unpleasant news on the Internet, and it just touches them, you know?”

The now-former couple announced their breakup in June after a dozen years together, although it seemed at the time Shakira didn’t want the relationship to end.

Piqué is already in a new relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti, many had wondered how it all ended.

Last month there was footage of Piqué passionately kissing his newfound love interest in a new video shot by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.