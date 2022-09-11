Shakira, 45, throws herself into work following split with Gerard Pique, 35

<!–

She announced in May that she was splitting up with her footballer ex Gerard Pique.

And despite the heartbreak, Shakira continued to put on a brave face when the hitmaker was caught throwing herself to work in her latest music video in Manresa, Spain on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Colombian-born star still seemed to have love in her mind, however, when she was spotted wearing a heart-shaped gag on Saturday while filming with Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ozuna.

The award-winning star wore a vibrant wardrobe that day – with a multicolored trench coat and orange trousers.

She looked stunning as her blonde locks were worn down and draped over her shoulders as she opted for a full palette of makeup to accentuate her beauty.

Shakira looked captivated when she saw her eyes close while holding the gag.

She was later seen taking a break between scenes chatting with her music video colleague Ozuna, who appeared to be tending his phone and a cast member with pink hair.

She was later seen taking a break between scenes chatting with her music video co-star Ozuna, who appeared to be tending his phone and a cast member with pink hair.

The shooting comes after Shakira was reportedly “very angry” after her footballer ex went out with his new PR student friend Clara Chia Marti.

The images of Gerard, 35, passionately kissing his newfound love interest, 23, appear in a new video shot last month by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

Clara would work for Gerard at his company Kosmos, in the Public Relations office.

A source told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office and organizes events.

Racy: Clara’s Instagram shows her posing on her white couch in sexy lingerie

Fury: It is claimed that Shakira and Gerard had a pact in which they would not appear in public with their partners for the first year since the breakup (pictured together in 2019)

“They’ve kept quiet about their relationship, but the people around them all know what’s going on.”

They added: “People have been helping him keep the romance quiet and have cleared Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find pictures of her. That alone makes his mates think he’s actually serious about being with her.’

Shakira and Gerard announced the end of their 11-year partnership in June. They have two sons together, Milan, who is nine and Sasha, who is seven.

Host Laura Roige said: “I’m excited, it’s clear there’s a relationship. I’ve seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot because this is a Gerard Pique we’ve never seen. I’ve never seen him like this with the singer.’

They claim Shakira is “very angry when she sees her children’s father with his girlfriend in public.”

It is alleged that they had a pact in which… they would not appear in public with their partners for the first year since the breakup.

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for Shakira for more information.

According to the Spanish newspaper El PeriodicoShakira and Gerard try to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained.

The split announcement followed rumors in the Spanish tabloids that the couple was on the point of breaking up with sources alleging he cheated on the star.

Shakira’s statement read: “We are sorry to confirm that we are breaking up. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.’