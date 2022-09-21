Shakira, 45, BREAKS SILENCE on ‘incredibly difficult’ shock split from Gerard Pique, 35

Shakira has first spoken about her shocking divorce from Gerard Pique after 12 years and two children together, but chose not to talk about his new relationship with a much younger woman.

The 45-year-old Colombian singer was candid about how difficult life has been when her relationship with the 35-year-old soccer star fell apart in the cover story of Elle magazinethe October issue.

Shakira — who shares two sons: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha with Pique — made her first public comments about the split when she said, “Oh, this is really hard to talk about in person, especially since this is the first time I once discussed this situation in an interview.

Former Flame: Shakira first spoke about her shocking divorce from Gerard Pique after 12 years and two children together, but chose not to talk about his new relationship with a much younger woman, as they are seen together in Zurich, Switzerland in January 2012

Stunning: The 45-year-old Colombian singer was candid about how difficult life was when her relationship with the 35-year-old soccer star fell apart in the cover story for the October issue of Elle magazine

“I kept quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yes, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our divorce is not like a regular divorce. And so it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult.’

She went on to say that the constant spotlight on her personal life is hard on her family, especially since they have a hard time without being bombarded.

Shakira explained, “So it’s hard. And I have tried to hide the situation from my children. I try to do it and protect them because that is my main mission in life.

“But then they hear things at school from their friends or they come across some unpleasant, unpleasant news on the Internet, and it just touches them, you know?”

Shakira — who shares two sons: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha with Pique — made her first public comments about the split when she said, “Oh, this is really hard to talk about in person, especially since this is the first time I once raised this situation in an interview.’ the family is seen together in Tarragona, Spain in October

The now-former couple announced their breakup in June after a dozen years together, though at the time it seemed like Shakira didn’t want the relationship to end and because he’s already in a new relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti. many had wondered how it all ended.

Shakira was asked how she found out their long-term relationship was over, but kept tight-lipped about her ex’s new romance, saying, “I think those details are somehow too private to share.” sharing, at least right now… everything is so raw and new. All I can say is that I put everything I had into this relationship and into my family.”

She went on to say that she had a “nomadic life” before their children went to school and then settled in Barcelona for Pique’s football career rather than moving to the US for her music.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker explains, “And so one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love.

“Thanks to that, my children have received a mother as a present, and I have a great bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that’s it. That’s all I can say.’