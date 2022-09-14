Shaking face and pink heart are among the new emojis coming to your phone over the next year
Emoji fans rejoice – the pink heart is finally added to the smartphone keyboard!
This is one of 31 brand new emojis just approved by The Unicode Consortium, the body for standardizing characters in the world’s writing systems.
The new Emoji 15.0 set also includes a shaking face (I’m shaken), a moose, voice ginger, the Wi-Fi symbol and a few maracas.
There are also new new Right Pushing Hand and Left Pushing Hand emojis, each available in five different skin tones.
Unfortunately, you can’t use them in your group chats yet, as platforms from Apple, Google, and Meta need to implement them in their software first.
Google and Android platforms are likely to release support for the new emojis between October and December, while iPhone and Samsung users may have to wait until next year.
There are also ten new skin color changing sequences – five each for the new right-pushing hand and left-pushing hand emojis
Other new emojis in the updated set include a donkey, angel wing, jellyfish, black bird, goose, hyacinth flower, and a pea pod.
A folding hand fan, tuft of hair, flute, the khanda – the symbol of the Sikh faith – and both light blue and gray hearts.
There are already several other heart colors available, and different versions of pink hearts.
These include a growing pink heart, two hearts, heart with arrow, heart with ribbon and beating heart.
However, users have been desperately calling for the addition of a single light pink heart to use in their text-based conversations, so they’ll be happy with the update.
One Twitter user said: ‘pink heart emoji is on its way…for many on the tl [timeline] this is historic’.
Another said, “After a billion years, we’re finally getting a pink heart emoji.”
Companies apply stylized versions of the consortium’s designs to their own operating systems.
Just hours after the announcement, Google published the new emojis in its noto font so developers can easily embed them in their projects.
However, they can only be used as part of a keyboard if the platform supports them.
Emojipediaan emoji reference website, predict that they will not be supported on Facebook and Twitter until 2023.
iOS 16, which was released on Monday, had no new emojis.
With the exception of the skin color changer sequences, each of the 20 emojis is also approved as encoded characters as part of Unicode 15.0.
In addition to the 20 emojis, the updated Unicode 15.0 includes two new scripts – Kawi and Nag Mundari – with 86 and 42 characters respectively.
Also included are 4,193 new Chinese, Japanese, and Korean ideographs, as well as Kaktovik numerals, which are used in the Inuit and Yupik languages.
Other new symbols include a nine-pointed white star – used by members of the Bahá’í Faith – and eight representing celestial bodies.
According to The Unicode Consortium, twenty-nine additional Egyptian hieroglyphic layouts will enable Egyptologists to better represent texts.
In addition to the 20 emojis, the updated Unicode 15.0 includes two new scripts — Kawi and Nag Mundari (left) — with 86 and 42 characters, respectively. Other new symbols include a nine-pointed white star (right) – used by members of the Bahá’í Faith – and eight representing celestial bodies
New emojis are chosen with the help of the general public, who can apply for a particular icon to the Unicode Consortium.
To be eligible, the candidate emoji must have multiple uses, be used in series, be groundbreaking, distinctive, compatible and used frequently, according to Unicode.
While submissions will no longer be accepted for Emoji 16.0, the next release, there is one particular type of emoji that will never be considered: flags.
Jennifer Daniel, chair of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee, wrote in a blog explaining the decision: “Emojis for flags have always been subject to special criteria due to their open nature, irregular use, and burden of implementations.
Today, nine out of ten are in the top twenty most shared flags. (The only outlier is Russia.)
The addition of other flags and thousands of valid sequences in the Unicode standard has not led to wider adoption.
“They don’t stand still, are constantly evolving, and due to the open nature of flags, the addition of one creates exclusivity at the expense of the other.”
‘Pregnant MAN’ IS INCLUDED IN THE LIST OF NEW EMOJI FOR 2022
Two emoji – “pregnant man” and a gender neutral “pregnant person” – are among the most recent list of approved emoji, 14.0.
The pregnant man and the pregnant recognize that “pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people,” said Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium.
Men get pregnant in both real life and fiction, Emojipedia claims, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1994 film “Junior.”
Emoji ‘pregnant man’ and ‘pregnant person’ can also be used as ‘an ironic way of showing a food baby, very full stomach caused by eating a large meal’
Guidelines to use the term “pregnant person” rather than “pregnant woman” – as issued by the British Medical Association in 2017, in an effort to recognize trans and non-binary people – were called “an insult to women” at the time. .
Jane Solomon, Emojipedia’s ‘senior emoji lexicographer’, outlined the new emojis in a blog post titled ‘Why is there a pregnant man emoji?’
“The new pregnancy options can be used for representation by trans men, non-binary people or women with short hair, although of course the use of these emojis is not limited to these groups,” she said.
‘Men can be pregnant. This applies to the real world (e.g. trans men) and to fictional universes (e.g. Arnold Schwarzenegger in [1994 film] “Junior”.
‘People of any gender can also be pregnant. Now there are emojis to represent this.”
For now, Unicode will keep the more conventional “pregnant women” emoji, which has been an emoji since 2016.