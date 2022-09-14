Shaking face and pink heart are among the new emojis coming to your phone over the next year

Emoji fans rejoice – the pink heart is finally added to the smartphone keyboard!

This is one of 31 brand new emojis just approved by The Unicode Consortium, the body for standardizing characters in the world’s writing systems.

The new Emoji 15.0 set also includes a shaking face (I’m shaken), a moose, voice ginger, the Wi-Fi symbol and a few maracas.

There are also new new Right Pushing Hand and Left Pushing Hand emojis, each available in five different skin tones.

Unfortunately, you can’t use them in your group chats yet, as platforms from Apple, Google, and Meta need to implement them in their software first.

Google and Android platforms are likely to release support for the new emojis between October and December, while iPhone and Samsung users may have to wait until next year.

Pink heart (left) has been one of the most "discussed absences on the emoji keyboard" since 2016, Emojipedia said.

There are also ten new skin color changing sequences – five each for the new right-pushing hand and left-pushing hand emojis

NEW EMOJI ACCEPTED FOR EMOJI 15.0 shaking face

light blue heart

Gray heart

pink heart

Left pushing hand (in five skin colors + standard yellow)

Hand pushing right (in five skin colors + standard yellow)

moose

Donkey

Wing

black bird

Goose

jellyfish

Hyacinth

ginger root

Pod

Foldable Hand Fan

hair pluck

Maracas

Whistle

Khanda

Wireless (Wi-Fi symbol)

Other new emojis in the updated set include a donkey, angel wing, jellyfish, black bird, goose, hyacinth flower, and a pea pod.

A folding hand fan, tuft of hair, flute, the khanda – the symbol of the Sikh faith – and both light blue and gray hearts.

There are already several other heart colors available, and different versions of pink hearts.

These include a growing pink heart, two hearts, heart with arrow, heart with ribbon and beating heart.

However, users have been desperately calling for the addition of a single light pink heart to use in their text-based conversations, so they’ll be happy with the update.

One Twitter user said: ‘pink heart emoji is on its way…for many on the tl [timeline] this is historic’.

Another said, “After a billion years, we’re finally getting a pink heart emoji.”

Companies apply stylized versions of the consortium’s designs to their own operating systems.

Just hours after the announcement, Google published the new emojis in its noto font so developers can easily embed them in their projects.

However, they can only be used as part of a keyboard if the platform supports them.

Emojipediaan emoji reference website, predict that they will not be supported on Facebook and Twitter until 2023.

iOS 16, which was released on Monday, had no new emojis.

With the exception of the skin color changer sequences, each of the 20 emojis is also approved as encoded characters as part of Unicode 15.0.

In addition to the 20 emojis, the updated Unicode 15.0 includes two new scripts – Kawi and Nag Mundari – with 86 and 42 characters respectively.

Also included are 4,193 new Chinese, Japanese, and Korean ideographs, as well as Kaktovik numerals, which are used in the Inuit and Yupik languages.

Other new symbols include a nine-pointed white star – used by members of the Bahá’í Faith – and eight representing celestial bodies.

According to The Unicode Consortium, twenty-nine additional Egyptian hieroglyphic layouts will enable Egyptologists to better represent texts.

In addition to the 20 emojis, the updated Unicode 15.0 includes two new scripts — Kawi and Nag Mundari (left) — with 86 and 42 characters, respectively. Other new symbols include a nine-pointed white star (right) – used by members of the Bahá’í Faith – and eight representing celestial bodies

New emojis are chosen with the help of the general public, who can apply for a particular icon to the Unicode Consortium.

To be eligible, the candidate emoji must have multiple uses, be used in series, be groundbreaking, distinctive, compatible and used frequently, according to Unicode.

While submissions will no longer be accepted for Emoji 16.0, the next release, there is one particular type of emoji that will never be considered: flags.

Jennifer Daniel, chair of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee, wrote in a blog explaining the decision: “Emojis for flags have always been subject to special criteria due to their open nature, irregular use, and burden of implementations.

Today, nine out of ten are in the top twenty most shared flags. (The only outlier is Russia.)

The addition of other flags and thousands of valid sequences in the Unicode standard has not led to wider adoption.

“They don’t stand still, are constantly evolving, and due to the open nature of flags, the addition of one creates exclusivity at the expense of the other.”