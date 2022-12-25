Shakib: ‘We have to create 13-14 chances to take ten wickets, other teams need nine’

It was a matter of so close yet so far for Bangladesh in Dhaka, and after the three-wicket defeat to India, Shakib Al Hasan had to ruin his team’s missed chances. Four chances were missed in India’s first innings, and then, with Bangladesh three wickets away and India 65 from their target, Mominul Haque dropped R Ashwin short leg, which ultimately proved decisive.

“It’s a bit disappointing as other teams don’t miss the chances we miss,” Shakib said after the game. “They made all the difference. We could have thrown them away for 250 instead of 314 [in the first innings]. In the second innings there was a chance [too]… But it’s part of cricket. We have done well in the T20 World Cup and the ODI series [against India], but we couldn’t do it in the test match. Maybe it happens because of a lack of concentration or fitness.

“We need to figure out how to better concentrate longer and avoid mistakes. Other teams don’t give as many chances. We miss regulation chances. Our bowlers need to create 13-14 chances to take ten wickets. Other teams have done that. create nine chances to take ten wickets.”

The opportunity came to Mominul shortly after Mehidy Hasan Miraz completed his five-for with Axar Patel’s wicket to leave India 74 for 7 on the fourth morning.

This was another full delivery from Mehidy. Ashwin tried tapping for the covers, but it went to short leg instead. On Saturday, Mominul had made a similar, and even more difficult, capture of Mehidy to send Virat Kohli back. This time it went out.

Even then, Shakib said, Bangladesh could have created more opportunities and broken the partnership between Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer; the two eventually took home India with their 71-run association.

Shakib was hopeful even as India approached victory. But “when Miraz got hit for that six” by Ashwin, when the target was 16 away, he felt the game was over.

“Here it is very normal to lose three wickets quickly,” he said. “Getting a hat-trick was possible. I think Ashwin and Iyer both hit well on a field that wasn’t easy. Thanks to them. I think we tried every way we could. We somehow got a little shortage.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought India into all kinds of trouble on the fourth morning•AFP/Getty Images

“If you’ve taken seven wickets for 75 [74], you can expect to win. They needed 71 runs, we needed one wicket. It’s hard to say [what went wrong], but we tried everything. Maybe we could have bowled better, maybe created more chances, especially on this type of pitch. [But] I’m happy with the way we fought during the test.”

Looking back on the past year, however, Shakib was pleased, especially with the team’s attitude through 2022, when they won a New Zealand test and ODI series against South Africa (away) and India (home).

“I felt like overall we had a great year in 2022,” said Shakib. “Especially our mentality, where we fell short, I think we’ve improved a lot. The kind of things we talk about in the dressing room, the kind of leadership that’s being created, we can have another 2023.”

“We should win all three test series [all at home, against Ireland, Afghanistan and New Zealand] next year. We should have a T20 team ready in the next six months, a team that will do very well in the T20 World Cup 2024. We have a regular ODI side. We have only lost one home series since 2015 [against England in 2016]. If we can play as a team and get contributions from every aspect, we should do well at the World Cup.”