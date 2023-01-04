Shakib makes scathing criticism of BPL: ‘Huge failure of marketing’

Two days before the start of the new season, Shakib Al Hasan sharply criticized the Bangladesh Premier League, even saying the tournament could be inferior to the Dhaka Premier League, the country’s domestic one-day competition.

When asked what changes he would bring if he became head of the BPL, Shakib stressed the issues they face, especially this year, saying he would have ensured a timely roster of players and a schedule where it doesn’t would clash with other T20 leagues.

“If they made me the CEO of BPL, it would take me a month or two to straighten things out,” Shakib said. “You’ve seen the movie najak Turn right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day. I did the draft and auction of the players (on time) and kept the BPL in my spare time. We will have all modern technologies. There will be quality broadcasts and home and away locations.”

The BPL took time to select owners for each of their seven franchises, which in turn delayed their lineup until November 23. T20 and South Africa’s SA20 had picked up most of the big talent. Even those they managed to sign won’t be around for the entire season, a fact that left Shakib a little disgruntled.

“I don’t see what’s stopping us if we have the willingness (to correct things),” he said. “If we’re willing, I don’t see any reason not to have the DRS since the draft or auction isn’t held three months in advance, otherwise the teams wouldn’t be confirmed two months in advance. The players are only available for one or two games. No one really knows how long they’ll be available.”

Shakib said the BPL may be an inferior tournament to the Dhaka Premier League, the domestic one-day competition that has been around for nearly five decades. He even had an example to back up the assessment.

“I saw in the news that the jersey is not ready. It’s a messy situation. Maybe our DPL is more organized. They can arrange the team in advance. They know what their team is going to be. Every DPL team knows who plays where for the next edition.

“We don’t really know what’s going on in the BPL. It doesn’t start until the BPL matches start. The tournament starts from January 6. There is no BPL before that. Before that, everyone practices alone.”

Shakib added that the BPL has never been properly marketed, even in Bangladesh where cricket is the number 1 sport.

“There is no market because we never created the market. If we could have added value to this market, it would have been very big. Cricket is played all over this country, even in remote villages.

“It’s a very popular sport in a country of 160-180 million people, so I don’t believe there can’t be a market for cricket here. It’s a huge failure in terms of marketing.”

Despite the BPL being broadcast in several countries, Shakib said appearances in the tournament do not carry the same weight as appearances in the Caribbean Premier League or the Pakistan Super League.