Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid: Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets with BetVictor

The group stage of the Champions League enters the fourth round this week, with defending champions Real Madrid travel to Poland to face Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow night.

Shakhtar Donetsk will play their Champions League game this season at Legia Warsaw’s home in Poland.

Reigning champions Real Madrid are currently chasing three wins out of three in Group F and know that a win in Poland tomorrow night would be enough to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with two games to go.

Shakhtar Donetsk are second in the group, taking four points from their three games after a 4-1 win in Leipzig on the opening day was followed by a 1-1 draw with Celtic.

The Ukrainian side then headed to Madrid last week, where they suffered a 2-1 loss.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won 11 of the 12 games they have played in all competitions this season, the other tied.

The Spanish champions are currently second in La Liga, behind Barcelona only on goal difference.

Shakhtar’s loss to Real Madrid last weekend was their first loss of the season, with the side currently second in the domestic league played behind closed doors.

The two teams have now come together in the group stages of the last three Champions League seasons, with a record two wins apiece in the four games leading up to last week.

