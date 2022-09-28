Shakhtar Donetsk chief accuses FIFA of ‘ignoring’ war-torn Ukraine after Russia invasion

The chief executive of Shakhtar Donetsk has targeted FIFA for betraying war-torn Ukraine by maintaining lucrative television contracts with Russian broadcasters.

Although Russia has been banned by most of the world after Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February, the governing body of world football has maintained ties.

This includes an ongoing broadcast deal – reportedly worth €39 million (£35 million) – with three Russian TV channels linked to the state.

And Shakhtar chief Sergei Palkin has questioned whether FIFA understands the full extent of what is happening in Ukraine.

“How is it possible that everyone in the world stops communicating and doing business with Russia, but at the same time FIFA maintains the World Cup television contract with Russia?” he told the athletic.

Sergei Palkin (left), the chief executive of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, has accused FIFA of betraying his country by making TV deals with Russian broadcasters.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019

“It’s unbelievable what’s going on. Maybe FIFA doesn’t understand what’s going on in Ukraine.

‘Could be [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino should come to Ukraine to see in person what is happening and what help we should get from FIFA.

Watch the European Union leaders and the Prime Minister of Great Britain visit President Zelensky [of Ukraine].

“But it feels like FIFA completely ignored us.

Russia’s national team has been banned from qualifying for this year’s World Cup by FIFA

Putin touches the World Cup trophy as Infantino watches the 2018 World Cup in Russia

“I would like Infantino to understand, to come to Ukraine to meet the president of our country, to visit all these places where these murders took place.”

Russia held the Men’s World Cup in 2018, and in May 2019 Putin awarded Infantino the Order of Friendship in recognition of his “huge contribution” to hosting the tournament.

FIFA banned Russia from participating in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar after the invasion and UEFA confirmed last week that Russia was banned from Euro 2024.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated the country with thousands dead

Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates a goal against Celtic in the Champions League earlier this month

The governing body also announced a $1 million (£924,000) humanitarian donation to “support the people of Ukraine and those who have fled the war.”

The Ukrainian Premier League resumed last month and Shakhtar got off to a strong start. He won three and drew one of their four matches to finish second in the standings while playing their home games in the capital Kiev.

In the Champions League, Shakhtar defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 away from home before drawing 1-1 with Celtic in a ‘home’ game played at a neutral venue in Warsaw, Poland.