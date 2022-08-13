Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre academic says Elizabeth I ‘non-binary’ after trans Joan Of Arc play row

<!–

An academic writing for Shakespeare’s Globe Theater has argued that Queen Elizabeth I may have been non-binary in an essay.

In an essay on the Globe’s website, trans-consciousness trainer Dr. Kit Heyam addressed the Virgin Queen with ‘she/she’ pronouns, saying: ‘Elizabeth I…described herself in speeches as ‘king’, ‘queen’ and ‘prince’.’

This comes after the Globe Theater was ridiculed by Harry Potter author JK Rowling for portraying Joan of Arc as non-binary in their play I, Joan, which has been labeled “offensive and harmful” by activists.

The essay was published on Monday, August 8, and was published in defense of the story’s portrayal that the usual portrayal of the story as “pragmatic gender nonconformity” in a “patriarchal world” the “historical existence of trans experience’ denies.

“Elizabeth I … regularly described herself in speeches as ‘king’, ‘queen’ and ‘prince,'” argued trans-consciousness trainer Dr Kit Heyam. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth I as portrayed by Cate Blanchett in a scene from the movie Golden Age directed by Shekhar Kapur

Joan of Arc is one of the most famous and inspiring women in French history and a saint. New play The Globe I, Joan (advertising photo left) has caused some controversy

dr. Heyam said the subtext “is that Joan should not be seen as part of trans history.”

Elizabeth I famously rallied her troops against the Spanish Armada with the speech: “I know that I have the body, but of a weak and feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and also of a king of England.’

Leeds-based Dr. Heyam, whose pronouns are she/she or he/him, compared Queen Elizabeth I to the 10th-century English ruler Æthelflæd, Lady of the Mercians, who ruled Mercia (what is now roughly the West Midlands) after her husband’s death .

Trans consciousness trainer Dr. Heyam referred to the virgin queen with ‘them/them’ pronouns

dr. Heyam said that Æthelflæd was later described as “leading … armies, as if she had changed her gender”: taking on a male-coded military role was, in a sense, for Æthelflæd to become male.’

The writer and academic Elizabeth I chose to ‘strategically emphasize their feminine identity or their masculine monarchical role at various points’.

They said Joan, like Elizabeth I, lived in a world where military leaders were almost always male and clothing was gendered and that it didn’t just feel like gender defiance: it could have profoundly affected their sense of self.”

Feminists have criticized the claim, calling it a “regressive message” to publish.

Philosopher Dr Jane Clare said: the Telegraphsaid it showed “inherent gender conservatism in gender identity ideology” that those who do “masculine” things should be a man, and anyone who does “feminine” things should be a woman.”

dr. Clare added that this is why historical women in “masculine” roles are categorized as trans men, non-binary, or “non-women.”

“This is really a regressive message to send out, especially to young women,” she concluded.

‘I know I have the body, but of a weak and weak woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and also of a king of England.” Pictured: The Coronation Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I, circa 1600

The Globe Theatre, on London’s South Bank, is one of the most famous attractions in the world

Author of the feminist book Misogynies said that women and girls can “reject stereotypes without losing our gender” and that “regressive ideology” takes away female role models.

dr. Heyam provides trans-awareness training which is ‘conversative, interactive sessions where ‘dumb questions’ are welcome, tailored to the practical realities of your workplace’.

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater said Dr. Heyam was a ‘blog of a visiting academic on our website and not representative of the current work on our stages’.