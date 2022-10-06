Shakespeare’s Globe praises poem calling gender-critical women ‘b****es’ after controversy over play

Shakespeare’s Globe has praised a poem calling sexist women ‘b****es’ after the theater was criticized for its portrayal of Joan of Arc as non-binary.

The world-famous venue shared more ‘audience artistic reactions’ to the new production of I, Joan on its Twitter page yesterday.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: ‘We have loved seeing the pure joy shared for me Joan, but most of all we have loved seeing how it has inspired you.

‘To be brave. Be creative. And share your truth. We are all beautiful. We are all powerful. #WeAreJoan’

Alongside the tweet, Globe’s social media account also shared a poem written by Alex and fan art by Liam and Rejka.

Using a play on CS Lewis’ fantasy romance title The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the opening line of the poem calls sexist women ‘b****es’.

The literary composition, titled ‘terfs stop being transphobic challenge’, then goes on to say that ‘men are taking away their choices’ and ‘I don’t know how they live’.

The post quickly drew criticism, with one user saying: ‘@The_Globe why did it take you all day to delete your tweet of a disgusting poem that celebrates calling women “b****es”? Because it’s too little too late to be honest’.

A Globe spokesman said: ‘In sharing a selection of audience artistic responses to I, Joan on social media, we shared something in a moment of misjudgment. The tweet was immediately deleted and we apologize for any offence.

“I, Joan as a new play gives messages of joy, hope, love and inclusion of all. The play runs until October 22 and we hope that audiences can come to enjoy and appreciate all that it has to offer.’

It comes after Harry Potter author JK Rowling ridiculed the theatre’s new portrayal of Joan of Arc as non-binary and using the pronouns ‘they/them’.

Ms Rowling is a long-time campaigner for women’s rights and has spoken out about concerns about transgender people having access to women only.

Ms Rowling liked a tweet ridiculing the new non-binary Joan of Arc production at The Globe

Joan of Arc is one of the most famous and inspiring women in French history and a saint

After a tweet criticizing the production, Ms Rowling remarked: “Here it comes: Napoleon was a woman because he was defeated at Waterloo”.

Joan has been adopted as a feminist icon and for the suffragette movement even featured on their posters.

A full version of the poem shared on the Globe’s Twitter account reads: terfs ceases to be transphobic challenge the lion, the witch, this b**** audacity to question my authority on bodily autonomy. mutilations, in their words, a holy scourge, this state of society, transgender suffering tears up the young, turns boys into girls. we cut the nipples of toddlers, you’d think you heard them speak with so much trash locked up it’s a miracle they survive. now they question my right to proudly self-identify, wanting to pacify, pathologize every aspect of my life, wanting to take away my choices while the men take theirs from them, will lay me in the ground, will silence me again. I just think they’re scared because I’m angrier than them. because I am angry with them and angry with men, but my anger does not blind, it only makes clear, and it scares the hell out of them, I can see it in their eyes, even when they spout transphobic lies. my beauty astounds them, their anger confounds me, I don’t know how they are alive, it makes them so blind that they cannot see the path they are being led down is another cursed road paved by cursed men. we cannot stand against them when they turn your anger against us, so please, for once, show us some damn love and remember that we are looking for the same thing that you are looking for, a world made for all, the bold and the meek, our liberation is intertwined, it has been so all along, watch the patriarchy crumble while you just stand by your transgender brothers and sisters, join the fight. Alex Curry

Debates about gender identity currently raging mean the move by the Globe – which received £3m of taxpayers’ money in 2020 to help it through the pandemic – is sure to spark controversy.

It is not clear whether the piece was commissioned or financed by the Globe itself. Isobel Thom plays the title role.

The piece was written by Charlie Josephine, who is non-binary and whose website says uses de/he pronouns.

In an interview about I, Joan, the writer said of the production: ‘It’s going to be this big sweaty, queer, revolution, rebellion, festival of similar joy.

“It’s a big story, on a big stage, Joan of Arc was this incredible historical figure.

“Joan was this working-class, young person who transgressed gender at a time when it was really dangerous, and that felt immediately relatable to me.

‘I was assigned female at birth. I’m non-binary, I come from a working class background. I have often felt that I have had something to say and have not been given permission to say it.

“So to get an opportunity to write a play about a character, that’s also trying to do it, I thought, uh, this really is too good to be true.

‘So it’s like a huge, huge thing that I want to get right and that I really care about.’

Director Ilinca Radulian added: ‘We’re just trying to do something that puts people in Joan’s shoes, in Joan’s body, like with that mission, with those questions and with that sense of possibility.

‘We want to take the audience on a journey of discovery with Joan.’

Charlie continued: ‘It’s like an expansion of a historical figure, yes, and I hope it opens up new opportunities for empathy and new opportunities for understanding for everyone.

Michelle Terry, artistic director of the Globe, said the production asked audiences to consider something else.

She said: ‘Shakespeare did not write historically accurate plays. He took figures from the past to ask questions about the world of today. Our writers today do no different, whether it’s looking at Ann Boleyn, Nell Gwynn, Emilia Bassano, Edward II or Joan of Arc.

‘The globe is a place of imagination. A place where, for a short while at least, we can consider the possibility of other places in the world. We’ve had whole storms happening on stage, sinking ships, twins that don’t look like anything believable, and even a queen of fairies falling in love with a donkey.

‘Shakespeare’s Globe proudly presents a new play, I, Joan with Joan as the legendary leader, who in this production uses the pronouns ‘they/them’. The production is still in the works and will open on August 25 in the Globe open-air theatre. We are not the first to present Joan in this way, and we will not be the last. Responding specifically to the use of pronouns, the use of ‘they’ to refer to a singular person has been traced by the Oxford English Dictionary to as early as 1375, years before Joan was even born. But theaters do not deal with ‘historical reality’. Theaters produce plays, and in plays anything is possible.

“Joan’s army will consist of hundreds of ‘Groundlings’ standing in the Yard, all coming to see a £5 play – the most affordable ticket price in London theatre. We hope this £5 ticket will invite as many people as possible to come and have their own opinions, and even if we don’t agree with each other, you still need to show kindness, curiosity and respect.

“It was no accident that Shakespeare moved his playhouse beyond the jurisdiction of London’s city walls. He wanted to play. Play with identity, power, with the idea of ​​pleasure and with all sides of an argument. Shakespeare had the capacity to imagine the lives of 1,223 characters, he could understand perspectives and differences and express them so beautifully that we still enjoy his work over 400 years later.

“For centuries, Joan has been a cultural icon portrayed in countless plays, books, movies, etc. History has provided countless and wonderful examples of Joan portrayed as a woman. This production simply allows for a different point of view. That is the role of theater: simply to put the question ‘what if?’.