Shaker High School club attends historic inauguration ceremony

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul made history when she was sworn in as New York’s first elected female governor. In the audience, watching a page unfold from their history textbook, were students from the First Amendment, First Vote group.

“First Amendment, First Vote” aims to empower young women to know that they may one day run for office. With 150 girls participating statewide, Shaker High School has the only group in the Capital Region.

Claire Romania, a junior, told NEWS10, “We all share the same passion to make a difference and have the ability to define what we want and how we want to do it.”

Inspired by their passion for change, Governor Kathy Hochul invited the entire club and three Shaker High School teachers to be her guests at the inauguration. During the ceremony, a video the girls made on a trip to the Capitol, which talked about the importance of having New York’s first female governor, was played. Their teachers knew it would be shared but wanted it to be a surprise for the girls, who thought the video was only seen on social media.

“There are a lot of women who would love to be able to say they were first, and she made the chance and chance for her and she made it for the rest of us,” said Kamellia Barrett, a senior.