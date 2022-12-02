Shailene woodley stuns in a transparent black lace jumpsuit at Boston’s Earthshot Prize gala

Advertisement

Shailene Woodley looked fashionable as ever at the glitzy Earthshot Prize gala held Friday at Boston’s MGM Music Hall.

The Adrift star, 31 – who is known for her eco-activism – dazzled in a sheer black lace short sleeve jumpsuit with a black top and shorts underneath.

The Earthshot Prize is a charity established in 2020 by the Prince William’s Royal Foundation. The Prince and Princess of Wales will conclude their time in America by announcing the winners at the ceremony.

Bang: Shailene Woodley looked fashionable as ever while attending the glitzy Earthshot Prize gala held Friday at MGM Music Hall in Boston

The actress paired her stylish outfit with black heels and wore her dark brown locks in a sleek ponytail. Glamor-wise, the beauty emphasized her stunning features with dramatic lashes and a touch of lip gloss.

Known for her passionate environmental activism, Woodley has often used her platform to speak out against pollution and climate change.

In 2016, the star was arrested for protesting the construction of a $3.8 billion pipeline.

Sleek: The actress paired her classy outfit with black heels and wore her brunette locks in a sleek ponytail

Delightful: Glamor-wise, the beauty emphasized her stunning features with dramatic lashes and a touch of lip gloss

The actress livestreamed her demonstration at the construction site of the four-state Dakota Access pipeline for more than two and a half hours before being taken into custody.

In 2019, she collaborated with Greenpeace and marine researchers to investigate the effects of plastic pollution in the water. In 2010 she also founded the organization All it Takes, which promotes sustainability.

The charity awards approximately $1.2 million to each of five winners in the following categories: conservation and protection, air quality, ocean restoration, zero waste living and climate action.

Glitzy ceremony: The Prince and Princess of Wales will round out their time in America by announcing the winners at the glitzy ceremony, which was set up by their Royal Foundation

Glam: A host of celebrities turned out to support the Royals, with Halle Bailey – star of Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid – and her sister Chloe among the first

It is trying to find innovative solutions that can help restore the planet in the next ten years.

Prince William was inspired to establish the Earthshot Prize by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” challenge, which aimed to land a man on the moon within ten years.

Other guests in attendance included Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, musical duo Chloe x Halle and Annie Lennox.

In suit and boots: David Beckham, 47, looked great as he attended the star-studded Earthshot Prize gala in Boston on Friday

Looks good! The footballer opted for a smart black tuxedo as he arrived solo before presenting an award at the eco-friendly event at MGM Music Hall

Jovial: The sportsman was in a good mood when he arrived solo at the event

Guest of Honor: Upon his arrival, David was seen meeting some of the other guests attending the environmental awards event

Important: The Earthshot award – and the associated TV broadcast – is intended to be one of the greenest televised events in history

Happy: David had previously been to Qatar to attend several of England’s matches during the 2022 World Cup

The event is hosted by Daniel Dae Kim and Clara Amfo. In addition to Prince William and Princess Catherine, presenters include Catherine O’Hara and Rami Malek.

The Princess of Wales brought the theme of her husband’s eco-friendly Earthshot award to life in spectacularly stylish fashion when she arrived on the ‘green carpet’ in a rented neon green off-the-shoulder dress.

She added a lot of bling to her look in the form of a gorgeous diamond and emerald choker that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The dazzling Art Deco choker — believed to be worth more than $15 million — was gifted to Diana by the Queen, who herself inherited it from her grandmother Queen Mary.