Shailene Woodley and Thylane Blondeau sizzle in leggy gowns at Monot show during PFW

By Jacky

Shailene Woodley sizzles in a VERY sassy black leg-slit dress, while Thylane Blondeau opts for a leggy mini dress as they lead the stars in Monot’s show during PFW

By Laura Parkin for Mailonline

Published: 8:54 PM, October 1, 2022 | Updated: 21:03, October 1, 2022

Shailene Woodley and Thylane Blondeau sparkled in leggy ensembles as they led the stars in attendance at Monot’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 30-year-old actress made sure to turn heads in a glamorous floor-length dress with a very daring leg slit at the event.

She looked sensational in the one-shoulder number that featured an impressive high neck.

Stylish: Shailene Woodley sizzled in leggy ensembles while attending the Monot show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday

Stylish: Shailene Woodley (left) and Thylane Blondeau (right) sizzled in leggy ensembles as they led the stars in attendance at Monot’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday

Shailene increased her height with a pair of stiletto heels and pulled her auburn locks into a chic bun.

So in order not to distract from her dress, she kept her accessories to a minimum with some small silver earrings.

Thylane followed suit, also opting for a dress that featured a small but plucky leg slit, which she paired with strappy heels.

Glamorous: The actress made sure to turn heads in a glamorous floor-length dress with a very daring leg slit at the event

Incredible: She looked sensational in the one-shoulder number that featured an impressive high neck.

Unbelievable: Shailene increased her height with a pair of stilettos

The 21-year-old French model showed off her incredible figure as she posed for photos outside the venue.

To complete her look, Thylane added a touch of eyeliner and wore her hair in a wet-look beach style.

Also in attendance was Doja Cat, who opted for a quirky full face of makeup with a skimpy bra and floor-length skirt.

Resplendent: The French model, 21, showed off her incredible figure as she posed for photos outside of the venue

Radiant: To complete her look, Thylane added a dab of eyeliner.

Gorgeous: Thylane wore her hair in a wet-look beach style

She completed her look with a pair of cut-out gloves and increased her height with some heeled boots.

Shailene’s departure comes after her split from her NFL fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, after an on-and-off romance that lasted more than a year.

Aaron and Shailene began their romance and got engaged in late 2020, staying together for the next year.

Pretty: Shailene pulled her brunette locks back into a sleek bun

Elegant: In order not to distract from her dress, she kept her accessories to a minimum with some small silver earrings

Statement: Also in attendance was Doja Cat, who opted for a very quirky full face makeup with a tiny bra top and floor-length skirt.

News broke this February that they had split, but then seemed to be giving romance another chance before splitting up again in April.

“Shailene felt like everything was on Aaron’s terms and it didn’t make her happy,” a source said. People after their last breakup.

Shailene tried to give him another chance and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on her terms and nothing was going to change,’ she said a ME! Newsource “There was no reason to continue and she is done with it again.”

Exes: Shailene's exit comes after her split from her NFL fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, after an on-and-off romance spanning more than a year.

