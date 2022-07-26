Shahs Of Sunset star Mike Shouhed hit with 14 charges

Shahs Of Sunset actor Mike Shouhed has been charged with 14 charges after his arrest for domestic violence in March.

Shouhed, 43, was slapped with a domestic violence charge and numerous felony charges, including battery and unlawful attempt to dissuade a witness from reporting it, according to Page six.

Shouhed has also been slammed with gun charges, including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon, Page Six reports.

The domestic violence victim was initially unknown, but Shouhed’s fiancé Paulina Ben-Cohen has since identified herself as the alleged victim.

“Paulina’s primary focus is on protecting herself and her children,” her attorney Joshua Ritter said Page six in a statement.

“She supports the work the police and the prosecution have done, and she continues to work with them as she looks forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”

Page Six reports that the couple is still together. They were also photographed by TMZ a few weeks after the arrest on vacation with Paulina’s children in Mexico.

Insiders told the site at the time that the duo kept some distance from each other, were not affectionate and spoke little to each other.

Sources believed the couple had planned the trip before the arrest, based on their behavior during the holiday.

Shouhed was arrested on March 27 in connection with domestic violence and charged on March 28. e! News reported after reviewing Los Angeles Sheriff’s records; Shouhed was then released on a $50,000 bond.

A public information officer with the LAPD at the time told Page Six that Shouhed had been taken into custody in connection with “intimate intimate partner violence involving injury” — and charged with bodily harm to a spouse or cohabitant — but did not name the victim in the incident.

Alex Kessel, an attorney for Shouhed, told E! News April 4, “At this point, the only statement I can make with confidence is that my client has in no way committed domestic violence and the truth will prevail.”

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen revealed they got engaged last summer at the show’s ninth season reunion after years of dating and living together in Los Angeles after buying a house there last May.

On the most recent season of the show, Ben-Cohen discovered an inappropriate text exchange with another woman that Shouhed initially denied, but later admitted to sending.

The pair seemed to be on more stable ground for the reunion episode, as Ben-Cohen said of their relationship: “The love and bond we have with each other, like, I couldn’t live a day without him in my to live.’

The show’s Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid addressed the arrest while talking to Jeff Lewis on Sirius XM in April, saying she has “never, never, ever” seen Shouhed behave in a violent or angry manner.

“I was shocked because I think unless I was literally in the room witnessing it… [you’re] innocent until proven otherwise.’

Javid said on the satellite radio show that she heard that the victim was “not Paulina,” but someone who may have been in a “threesome” with the couple.

An insider told Page Six that Ben-Cohen was the person attacked in the incident, while a separate source told the outlet that Ben-Cohen and Shouhed are “still together.”

The series was put on “indefinite hiatus” after the incident, an insider told E! News April 7

“Mike’s situation has nothing to do with what’s being reported on the show right now,” a source told Page Six, while another said “Mike is unlikely to return if there’s a new season.” ‘

on April 7, TMZ reported Shahs of Sunset had been canceled as the show ran its course.