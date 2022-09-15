Shaheen Afridi making progress ahead of planned T20 World Cup comeback

Shaheen Afridi’s recovery from a knee injury has made encouraging progress, with the expectation that he will be fit enough to play for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi is recovering from a joint injury to his right knee sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July. On Thursday he was part of the Pakistani selection for the global tournament, but not for the previous T20I series against England or the tri-series in New Zealand.

Afridi has been out since that injury as questions have been raised about how the board has handled his rehabilitation. He traveled with the team to the Netherlands in August for a three-match ODI series, hoping he would recover with rehab on tour. That did not go as expected, as the swelling of his knee in the Netherlands started to get worse and the PCB announced that he would be out for 4-6 weeks.

But he was kept with the squad as they traveled to the UAE for the Asian Cup when another attempt was made to get his rehab underway. But medical scans and reports confirmed an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament and it was eventually decided that he would travel to the UK for further rehabilitation and work with PCB medical panel doctors, Dr Zafar Iqbal and Dr Imtiaz Ahmed.

Afridi recently posted a video on social media showing him working out at the gym. The next step in his recovery is to start running and he plans to return to bowling around the first week of October. He is expected to compete with the Pakistani side in Brisbane on October 15, ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

However, that progress has come amid more indications of how problematic rehabilitation has become. On Thursday, former captain Shahid Afridi – whose daughter Shaheen is engaged – revealed on Pakistan’s Sama TV that the fast bowler had flown to England at his own expense.

“He flew to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I got him a doctor there, he contacted him there, the PCB does nothing in all of this,” said Shahid Afridi. “As far as I know, he’s doing everything he can to stay there and coordinate with doctors.” That version has been confirmed to ESPNcricinfo by sources familiar with the situation.

ESPNcricinfo understands that following Shahid Afridi’s comments, the PCB contacted Shaheen to reassure him that the expenses would be reimbursed. The situation forced the board to release a late Thursday release stating: “It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation for all its players in need of some treatment. “

Another Pakistan-signed player Fakhar Zaman will also leave for London to rehabilitate his knee. He sustained an injury during the Asian Cup final when he landed awkwardly on his right knee during fielding. However, he is listed as a traveling reserve for the world event.