Shahed-136: The Iranian-made drone being used to carry out deadly strikes in Ukraine

Ukraine on Monday accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones as part of several deadly strikes launched by Russian forces across Ukraine.

Kyiv said 83 missiles or drones were fired into the country on Monday morning, hitting the capital and several other cities, killing civilians in the process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces used both missiles and Iranian-built drones – believed to have been sent from Belarus – to attack his country.

Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs: Facts and Figures Ukraine has accused Russia of using Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs – also known as suicide drones – against military and civilian targets. Tehran has denied selling the drones to Russia, but there is mounting evidence that Moscow is deploying the weapon. Here are some facts and figures about the deadly drone: Weapon Type: Unmanned aerial vehicle or loitering munitions autonomous swarm pusher prop aerial drone

Unmanned aerial vehicle or loitering munitions autonomous swarm pusher prop aerial drone In use since: 2021

2021 Made in: Iran

Iran Manufacturer: HESA (Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation)

HESA (Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation) Weight: 440 lbs

440 lbs Length: 12 feet

12 feet Wing catch: 8 feet

8 feet Velocity: 120 miles per hour

120 miles per hour Used in: Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs

‘They want panic and chaos. They want to destroy our energy system,’ Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram. He added: Russia is ‘trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.’

In a statement on Facebook, Ukraine’s military specified that ‘the enemy used Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs in attacks launched from the territory of Belarus’ and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia, adding that nine drones were ‘destroyed’.

By Monday, Ukraine said it had already shot down many of the HESA Shahed 136 hovering munitions (also known as suicide drones or kamikaze drones).

Between September 30 and October 6 alone, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 24 of the weapons, which are designed to be flown directly into targets – overwhelming and evading air defenses along the way.

With a range of more than 600 miles, the explosive-laden drones can ‘hover’ over potential targets for hours before being slammed directly into enemy soldiers, vehicles or buildings from above – causing an explosion.

Reports coming out of Ukraine suggest that the drones have inflicted serious damage on Kiev’s forces, as well as Ukrainian infrastructure.

Ukrainians who have witnessed attacks by the drones say they make a recognizable sound and have described them as sounding like ‘motorcycles’ in the air, while some soldiers have taken to calling it ‘the flying lawnmower’.

While the drones can be devastating to their targets, soldiers have said they are vulnerable to small arms fire. On Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video on Facebook showing a smoking wreckage that it claimed was one of the drones. The post said it had been shot down by a machine gun.

Pictured: An engine from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities believe to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drone, is found after Russian strikes on fuel storage facilities, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 6 , 2022. Ukrainian soldiers have nicknamed the drone ‘the flying lawnmower’ because of its engine

“This is a primitive hand-made product,” said Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. Radio Free Europe (RFE) last week.

‘It’s not a high-tech conveyor belt production like [Turkish-made] Bayraktar or American and Israeli [unmanned aerial vehicles],’ he added.

Ukrainian residents described the drone strikes to RFE. ‘You can hear the roar. At first I just hear them, but then I saw one fly by and then explode, said one man.

Another said: ‘There was a buzz that woke me up. I remember thinking, “What is that?” The sound got closer and then there was an explosion near the house.’

According to reports, the first recorded use of the drones was in Yemen in Houthi-controlled areas. Now Iran is reported to have sold hundreds of the drones to Russia.

Tehran has denied selling the deadly munitions to the Kremlin, but there is mounting evidence that Moscow’s armies have been using them since September against the Ukrainian military to make up for a lack of artillery firepower.

Ukrainian military officials say the drones are cheaper and less sophisticated than cruise missiles — but can have a similarly devastating impact on their targets.

A local resident walks past a building damaged by a Russian suicide drone strike, which local authorities believe to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, Ukraine 5 .October, 2022

The nearly 12-foot-long Shahed 136 is designed with a delta wing shape, with stabilizing rudders at the top of the aircraft. The fuselage is in the center of the drone and blends into the nearly 4-foot-long wings, giving it an elegant shape.

The explosives are contained in the nose of the drone, as well as the technology that guides it to its target for a precision strike. The engine, meanwhile, is located at the back of the drone and drives two bladed propellers.

It has been compared to an engine you would find on a lawnmower or moped.

‘That engine sounds like one [motorbike]. You can spot it when it’s a few kilometers away,’ a Ukrainian soldier, named only as Magyar, told RFE.

‘That is my advice to the military. They fly low and are slow so you can shoot them down,’ he said, noting that the drones are usually used against larger targets. ‘They carry such a load of explosives that it makes no sense to use them against infantry.’

Overall, the drone weighs 440 lbs and can fly at speeds of nearly 120 mph.

To overwhelm air defenses, several of the drones (batches of five and more) are launched at once from the same stand. They are launched almost horizontally with rocket launch assistance.

The rocket is ejected at launch and the engine takes over once airborne.

On Friday, Oleksandr Starukh – the regional governor of Zaporizhzhia – said that such drones had damaged facilities in the city. On Wednesday, other Ukrainian officials said the drones were used to target the town of Bila Tserkva – 50 miles south of Kiev.

The attacks destroyed several buildings in the city, Newsweek reported.

The weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said after last week’s strikes.

‘They have used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, probably hoping to generate non-linear effects through terror. Such efforts do not succeed,’ wrote analysts at the think tank.