Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says a Labor government would raise the minimum wage

Labor would introduce a massive raise in the minimum wage on ‘day one’ if elected and restore the 45p tax rate to Britain’s richest people to fund NHS medicines, Rachel Reeves said today.

She outlined plans to double the number of medical school places from 7,500 to 15,000, double the number of district nurses eligible each year, train 5,000 additional health visitors, and create 10,000 additional clinical nursing and midwifery placements each year.

She told delegates: ‘On day one as Chancellor, I will write to the Low Pay Commission with a simple instruction: that the minimum wage will be set at a level that reflects the true cost of living.

The last Labor government provided Britain’s first national minimum wage.

The next Labor government will introduce a real living wage. In this way we give working people respect, in this way we give working people security and in this way we also allow our economy to grow.

“It’s time for a government on your side.”

Ms Reeves said a Labor administration would also implement the ‘biggest expansion of medical schools in British history’ to ensure the NHS has the ‘doctors it needs’.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced last week that from April, the 660,000 earners who receive more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the highest income tax rate of 45%, but will instead pay the 40% that applies to those with more than £50,271.

In a “pro-business” and “pro-worker” speech, Ms Reeves also reaffirmed a pledge to guarantee a minimum wage that “reflects the real cost of living” if she becomes chancellor.

Ms Reeves, on the plan for a Labor government to create a national wealth fund in an effort to invest in new industries, stated that this would result in a zero-carbon economy ‘made in Britain’.

Ahead of her keynote speech at the Liverpool conference, Ms Reeves accused Mr Kwarteng of ‘igniting the flames’ of the plunging pound by hinting at new ‘unfunded’ tax cuts.

The pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since decimalization in 1971, falling more than 4 percent to just $1.03, before gaining some ground as trading picked up Monday.

Ms Reeves then used her approach to scrap some of Mr Kwarteng’s proposals.

She told delegates: ‘With a Labor government, those at the top will pay their fair share. The top income tax rate of 45p is coming back.

‘This is what we’re going to do with that money. The next Labor government will double the number of district nurses who qualify each year, we will train more than 5,000 new health visitors, we will create 10,000 additional nurse and midwife positions each year.

“More than that, we will implement the largest expansion of medical schools in UK history, doubling the number of medical students so that our NHS has the doctors it needs.”