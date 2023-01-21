American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was thrown off a flight after an altercation with a flight attendant on Saturday.

Richardson, 22, shared a video on his Instagram profile and story in which he claims that the American Airlines flight attendant, whom he identifies as ‘John’, was disrespecting him.

In the clip, Richardson spoke to the camera, claiming that the flight attendant had “disrespected” him while on the phone before takeoff.

American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was thrown off an American Airlines flight after an altercation with a flight attendant on Saturday.

She explained in her Instagram post that she didn’t like the tone he used when he asked her to hang up the phone, before claiming that he then proceeded to stand over her and demanded she look at her phone to check that it was in airplane mode.

“Prior to the video, this gentleman asked me to end a cell phone call, which I did,” her caption read.

‘I told him I didn’t like the tone he used with me. After that, while he was standing in front of me going through security protocols, he continued to lean over to look at my phone. He asked to see that my phones were more on the plane at this time. He demanded that I show it to him. Which I did in front of him.

The video showed her speaking to the camera and saying that she was on “vacation time” before the assistant entered the scene.

After showing it to the camera, he stepped back behind a curtain and asked him to stop filming.

The American track and field star shared a video of the incident on his Instagram.

After entering the scene, the assistant went behind a curtain and asked him to stop recording.

“I’m recording myself, but you jumped on my video, so I caught you because you jumped on my video,” Richardson told the flight attendant. You’re harassing me at this point, so I think you should stop. I think you should stop.

Other passengers could then be heard telling him to stop arguing with the attendant, becoming exasperated.

Richardson had a heated exchange with a female passenger, telling her to stop yelling at him.

‘You all see it, right? Everyone sees it, right? Everyone sees it, right? Sorry, it’s not me,” Richardson replied.

‘Talk to him. No ma’am. Don’t talk to me like that. I’m an adult. Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. Tell him to stop. If you don’t know what’s going on, don’t yell at me.

Richardson later had a heated exchange with another aggravated passenger.

Richardson was then escorted off the plane to applause as she continued to exchange shoutouts with passengers and flight attendants.

‘Tell me if I am wrong to take legal action against @americanair airline, not only did the man threaten me, but also an innocent bystander who simply wanted a photo with me. At the start of the video, a Caucasian male can be heard stating that he doesn’t care as a man that a female is being bullied by a male flight attendant,’ Richardson later posted.

“Also, the captain did nothing to help the situation and this flight attendant has cheers when I got off the plane when I’m pretty serious, the disrespect I received wouldn’t have happened if I was one of them.”

It’s not the first time Richardson has made headlines over controversy after he tested positive for marijuana in 2021.

Richardson tested positive for marijuana in 2021 just before the Tokyo Olympics

She failed a drug test and received a subsequent 30-day suspension that kept her out of the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Games.

She later said that she only used marijuana to help cope with the death of her birth mother before the Olympic trials in Oregon.

She explained that she learned of her birth mother’s death from a reporter’s question during an interview days before she established herself as a gold medal candidate by winning the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds at the US Olympic Trials. USA in Eugene, Oregon, on June 19.

Richardson later said that he used marijuana in an “emotional panic”, which led to the failed drug test that was revealed after his 100m victory.

Marijuana is legal in Oregon, so it didn’t break any laws.