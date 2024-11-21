Shaboozey fans left ‘furious’ after he was ‘robbed’ of CMA Award despite epic Billboard 100 success

Shaboozey fans have taken to social media to express their frustration over Shaboozey’s loss in the Single of the Year category at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The 29-year-old music artist, who earlier this year was rumored to be having a romance with Emily Ratajkowski, was up against Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton, who won for his song White Horse.

It comes two days after the star’s song A Bar Song (Tipsy) added an 18th week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s just one week away from tying Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) for longest-running No. 1 hit.

After their Single of the Year loss, one fan wrote on X: “They just snubbed Shaboozey’s #CMAs.”

Another person added in all caps: ‘Shaboozey got robbed of the first prize!!! Screw the CMAs!!!

Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, arrived at the awards show wearing a mint green Western-inspired suit and a black shirt, along with shiny black shoes.

Shaboozey’s eye-catching outfit was adorned with black piping and embroidery all over.

It was personalized, with a portion of his name detailed displayed on the back of his jacket.

Later that night she took the stage to perform her viral hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) and a new song called Highway.

Upon receiving her first CMA Award nomination, Shaboozey passed along a message of gratitude to Beyoncé, on whose album Cowboy Carter she appeared twice earlier this year.

On the social media app

Chibueze, whose stage name is the phonetic spelling of his last name, was born to Nigerian immigrants.

he told the Tennessee in April, ‘Being from Virginia, you have artists like Pharrell, Missy and Timbaland, who come from hip-hop.

Many disgruntled fans agreed that the star was ‘robbed’

The hitmaker showed off the details of his personalized outfit, which included his name on the back.

His beard was neatly trimmed and he added a pair of shiny black sunglasses to his edgy outfit.

Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, is nominated for Single of the Year at Wednesday night’s ceremony.

She took the stage to perform her viral hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) and a new song called Highway.

“And you also have the history of that country with Patsy Cline, the Carter family and Emmylou Harris.”

Country music’s biggest night kicked off with a star-studded red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The awards show is hosted by Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and airs live on ABC before airing Thursday on Hulu.

Music legend George Straight received the evening’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to Shaboozey, performers included Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves.

Morgan Wallen is this year’s most nominated artist with an impressive seven nominations.

For the third year in a row, Wallen is competing for two of the most coveted awards: artist of the year and male vocalist.

They are followed in second place by Cody Johnson and Stapleton, who earned five nominations.

Lainey Wilson and Post Malone are also up for four nominations. All of Malone’s nominations come from his collaboration with Wallen, I Had Some Help.