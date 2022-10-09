Sgt Pepper’s asked for his jacket back! Military-style tunic rocked by supermodel Moss

<!–

For more than three decades, Kate Moss has been at the forefront of fashion, but she went back 55 years for her latest look, wearing a jacket that could have been straight out of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper era.

The supermodel was spotted wearing this military-style braided turquoise tunic when she went to lunch with a friend in west London last week, and it immediately beckoned comparison to the bright satin outfits the Fab Four wore for the cover of their groundbreaking 1967 album.

However, Ms. Moss paired it with a navy blue Yves Saint Laurent bag you’ve never seen John, Paul, George or Ringo with, as well as pink tinted sunglasses.

She also carried a large flower case with her when she dined with her friend Liam Thornton outside Notting Hill’s trendy Italian restaurant Brasseria.

While drinking beer, the previously hard-living supermodel, now a total abstainer, stuck to water and cigarettes.

At one point, the 48-year-old – who is a huge fan of The Beatles and friends with Sir Paul McCartney and his fashion designer daughter Stella – was caught in an embarrassing pose while wiping her nose with the back of her hand.

For the rest of the meal she kept them lively as she and Mr Thornton laughed together. She even jumped around and danced in the street before running away with him.

Kate Moss’ appearance immediately beckoned comparison with the bright satin outfits The Beatles wore for the cover of their groundbreaking 1967 album.

She is said to have met Mr Thornton through her friend Nikolai von Bismarck.

She is rumored to be engaged to the 35-year-old British-German photographer, but a ring she previously saw on her engagement finger was nowhere to be seen last week.

But that certainly isn’t a reason for her to join the Lonely Hearts Club Band…