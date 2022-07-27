SFA tells clubs that anyone guilty of racist or discriminatory behaviour will face 10-MATCH BAN

The SFA has written to Scottish football clubs to warn that players or officials found guilty of racist or discriminatory behavior will face a mandatory 10-match ban.

Scottish cricket’s governing body has been rocked by an independent report that ruled they were ‘institutionalized racist’ after a ‘shocking’ litany of racist behavior was discovered.

A damning file published Monday found as many as 448 examples of institutional racism.

An explosive report on racism in Scottish cricket has revealed alarming details of institutional racism

As other Scottish sports come under scrutiny, the SFA has introduced a new Disciplinary Rule 81, which prohibits instances of ‘offensive, abusive or abusive language’ referring to ‘ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.’

And in a letter sent to clubs last week by the SFA’s Compliance Officer, clubs were reminded that any violation of Rule 81 will result in a mandatory 10-game ban for players found guilty. It was also warned that bans will be immediately enforced with no prospect of a suspended sentence, with officials urging players to remind players of their responsibilities before the SPFL 2022/23 season kicks off this weekend.

Scottish football’s crackdown comes after cricketers Majid Haq – Scotland’s greatest wicket taker of all time – and Qasim Sheikh raised accusations of racial abuse. The entire board of Cricket Scotland resigned on Sunday, 24 hours before the damning findings of 29 of the 31 indicators of institutional racism came to light.

Qasim Sheikh speaking at the press conference held in Stirling on Monday afternoon

The allegations include racial abuse, use of inappropriate language, favoritism towards white public school children and a lack of transparent selection process.

Football has also witnessed racist behaviour, with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara being racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during Rangers’ Europa League match against Slavia Prague last year.

Kudela was banned from UEFA for 10 games for ‘racist behaviour’.