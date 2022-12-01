SF tech boss says his baby OD’d on FENTANYL after picking up lump while crawling around playground

The 10-month-old baby of a San Francisco tech boss overdosed this week after ingesting fentanyl he found while crawling through the neighborhood playground.

On Tuesday afternoon, 35-year-old Ivan Matkovic was summoned by his twin son’s nanny to the George Moscone playground nearby, where he found paramedics standing over his child, wearing a mask connected to a respirator over his son’s mouth.

The nanny had previously called Matkovic to tell him that one of his children was not breathing properly on the playground and that she would begin CPR and call 911.

When paramedics saw there was nothing impeding baby Sena’s breathing, they administered Narcan – a drug used to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose when it occurs. Within seconds, according to an account of the incident in the San Francisco Chronicleit only took a few seconds for the baby to start breathing and crying again.

Medical staff at the hospital later ran tests that confirmed baby Matkovic had fentanyl in his system. After the child was observed for more than six hours, the family was sent home near midnight.

Ivan Matkovic and his 10-month-old son Sena accidentally ingested fentanyl at a neighborhood playground on Tuesday

Baby Sena is back playing with balls in his backyard a day after his fentanyl incident. His parents now have a new health threat to worry about

Matkovic, his wife, twin sons and their babysitter talk about the ordeal that took place Tuesday afternoon at a local park in their neighborhood

The parents say it’s not uncommon for their curious sons to play with things they find on the floor and put leaves in their mouths. No drug paraphernalia was found in the local park where Sena overdosed

The child’s nanny, Wendy Marroqui, recalls realizing that the child had become dizzy and was having trouble breathing. She quickly made the decision to resuscitate and call an ambulance

The family nanny told Matkovic that his son had crawled into the grass, put leaves in his mouth, as was his usual way, and that she had not seen what the baby had touched or ingested, and that she had not taken any drugs, foil, or needles in the area.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said they found no drugs or paraphernalia that night after a search of the park. The most likely exposure, police determined, was powder, which is hard to find.

Matkovic, the founder of IT and consulting technology firm Spendgo, says exposure to fentanyl is something he and his wife must now add to the list of health threats facing his young family, and that others should also take heed of the incident.

“I just wanted to let people know that, in addition to coyotes and RSV and COVID, this is another thing to add to your checklist of things to watch out for, because we weren’t,” he said.

Authorities say they are coordinating to ensure the family area remains free of drug use and paraphernalia that could contaminate the playground.

Matkovic told the outlet that he does not believe his family’s nanny, or anyone else at the park, had fentanyl or gave it to the child.

“Really, if it weren’t for her and her quick responses, we might not be with our son today,” said Matkovic, the nanny who made quick decisions during the crisis.

“It’s not just dealers and people you don’t know that are affected by this, it’s spilling over to the wider population and it feels like it needs that kind of COVID-like attention, and it doesn’t seem like it’s getting that,” he said.

Matkovic, the CEO and founder of IT consulting and technology company Spendgo, choked when he said paramedics helped his son breathe

Naloxone — commonly sold as Narcan — is a lifesaving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose as it happens. However, drug users often only use illegal substances, meaning there is no one on site to administer the drug

A playground sitter told the outlet on Wednesday that the incident, while gruesome, was no surprise given the realities of life in San Francisco.

“You literally have to watch your every move,” she said. ‘Does it make me nervous? Yes. But we found glass there… spraying… I don’t let kids go into the bushes.’

“Every playground has these problems,” she said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more potent than heroin, is often mixed with cocaine and other stimulants and consumed unknowingly by recreational drug users.

After the number of U.S. deaths from overdoses related to synthetic opioids climbed to 70,000 last year, public health officials continue to sound the alarm about the extremely potent nature of fentanyl.