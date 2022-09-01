Sexually suggestive selfies taken by Collingwood AFL star Jack Ginnivan surface online

Photos have surfaced of Boom Magpies star Jack Ginnivan in sexually suggestive poses that appear to be asking for the company of an unknown woman or women.

The selfies, which have been circulating on Whatsapp chat groups among footy fans, appear to show Ginnivan this year, with another older selfie leaked as well.

Ginnivan has rarely disappeared from the headlines this season, be it for his off-field play or incidents off the pitch.

The 19-year-old, who finished fourth in this year’s AFL Rising Star award, had to apologize in June alongside teammate Isaac Quaynor after a video surfaced of the duo judging women on TikTok.

While it’s not entirely clear when the leaked selfies were taken, the most recent one, which shows Ginnivan sporting his now trademark blonde hair, appears to be grabbing his crotch and captioned, “What you want to do.”

The photo appears on a phone that appears to be held by an unnamed woman with her hand over her mouth in surprise, with “What you grab Ginnni (sic, Ginnivan)” at the bottom of the screenshot.

The second, older selfie, seen and unpublished by the Daily Mail Australia, shows the Magpies star lifting his shirt in a Snapchat image with the words ‘Come f**k’ written above his bare chest.

The scattered selfies appeared shortly before a video of Tigers star Dustin Martin shaking a topless woman’s breast.

The video shows the Richmond star offering the woman a drink before stroking her chest from behind.

Several men sitting around a table outside respond by laughing and singing as Martin smiles and walks away from the woman.

The images leaked on social media on Wednesday and it has since been confirmed that the vision is from 2015.

The AFL is said to be “looking for more information” and the league’s CEO Gillon McLachlan has described the vision as “a bad image” for the competition..

Ginnivan’s now infamous TikTok with Quaynor was also described at the time as an “evil look,” with the pair both being forced into a fawning apology on Collingwood’s social media.

The since-deleted footage showed the couple lying in bed together, both shirtless, laughing as they rated various women and their physical features.

It would be part of a viral rating game, where participants re-rated women with a score of 10 based on new information.

“She’s a two, but she smells really good,” Ginnivan says in the video.

Quaynor disagreed and gave her a three before moving on to the next woman.

“She’s a 10, but she’s got some broccoli teeth, like those teeth are going in all directions, diagonally, everything,” Quaynor said.

‘F***** hell. Four,” Ginnivan replied with a laugh.

The circulating photos and video come with the AFL final kicking off Thursday night.

Martin’s Tigers face Brisbane in the Gabba for an elimination final, with the Brownlow medalist named in the side after a stop-start season.

The Magpies will take on Geelong in a blockbuster Saturday afternoon at the MCG – where Ginnivan will be crucial to the club’s hopes against the premiership favourite.

After making his debut with little fanfare last season, Ginnivan has exploded into the consciousness of the footy world with a dazzling season, albeit besieged by claims he was performing for free kicks.

The exciting little forward, who has kicked 36 goals from 20 games this season, delivered a sensational performance in his side’s ANZAC Day win over Essendon, earning him the famed Best of Ground medal for an entertaining five-goal run.

Collingwood has been approached for comment.