Sexual and gender minorities assigned male at birth have higher odds of partner violence

Intimate partner violence is chronic among young sexual and gender minorities assigned male at birth, with bisexuals, transgenders and lower-income individuals most likely to be victimized in this group, according to a study by Rutgers.

“Our findings show how common and chronic intimate partner violence is for young gender and sexual minorities,” said Marybec Griffin, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior, Society and Policy at the Rutgers School of Public Health and co-author of the published study. in the Diary of Interpersonal Violence.

“The common perception is that violence only happens once,” Griffin said. “But victims stay long in relationships where violence takes place for a number of reasons, and those most vulnerable to this cycle are economic, social and sexual minority groups.”

To determine how chronic and prevalent intimate partner violence is among this group of individuals and to determine whether sociodemographic characteristics have an effect, researchers surveyed 665 young people in New York City.

The data is taken from Project 18, an ongoing cohort study that began in 2014. Participants recruited in two waves were between the ages of 18 and 24, indicated they were assigned a male at birth, had sex with a male partner within the past six months, and were HIV negative.

The participants were asked about their gender identity, race and ethnicity, sexual identity and income and education level.

Almost half of the participants (47.1 percent) indicated that they had been a victim of intimate partner violence in the past year. Psychological violence was the most common form of victimization at 37.6 percent, followed by sexual violence (22.1 percent) and physical violence (19.5 percent). Psychological violence was the most common form of perpetration.

Bisexual, transgender, and lower-income participants were more likely to report victimization, while participants who were Asian and Pacific Islanders, bisexual, transgender, and lower-income participants were more likely to report committing intimate partner violence.

Transgender participants were more likely to report serious psychological or minor and serious injury victims than cisgender participants. Bisexual participants were more likely to report serious injury and sexual assault than gay participants.

Participants who earned less than $5,000 annually (34.6 percent of the sample) were more likely to report serious injuries and minor and serious sexual victimization than participants who earned more than $5,000.

The findings suggest that intimate partner violence is “a common and chronic health problem” for many young sexual and gender minorities assigned to males at birth, and reveal “socio-demographic differences in [intimate partner violence] experiences in this historically marginalized group … a reflection of larger systems of oppression and privilege in our society,” the researchers noted in the study.

Griffin said the data should be used to develop programs for the prevention and intervention of intimate partner violence and to develop and strengthen education and health policies.

“The result of our work is that the number of people experiencing intimate partner violence is alarmingly high, and the violence against sexual and gender minorities is often repeated,” Griffin said.

