Sex worker Ariel Ganja reveals she’s making $300k a year as she busts biggest myth in the industry

Ariel Ganja, 36, told FEMAIL that she spent most of her twenties working in a white-collar job, earning just $43,000 a year

An accountant turned sex worker earning $300,000 a year says the belief that her new profession only “attracts lazy or desperate people looking for easy money” is a myth.

American woman Ariel Ganja, 36, told FEMAIL that she spent most of her twenties working in a white-collar job, earning just $43,000 a year.

Ariel said that with that amount of money, she was unable to plan her future financially and when she lost her job, she decided to strip to make ends meet.

She quickly fell in love with the sex industry and three years ago decided to take her career up a notch by providing full service to clients in a legal Nevada brothel.

Ariel, who is from Missouri, now spends two weeks a month at the Chicken Ranch brothel, 100 miles from Las Vegas.

She is available 24/7 in the brothel.

“Normally I can sleep a few hours at night when I’m in the brothel, but I’ve had days where I’ve been without sleep for 24 hours. If I choose, I can tell the sports director I’m too tired to work and she’ll let me go to sleep,” she said.

During her two weeks off a month, Ariel spends time with her friends and family and works on her OnlyFans content.

The 36-year-old spends more than $100,000 each year building her brand — including thousands on hair care and makeup

The 36-year-old is saving for early retirement and hopes to stop sex work when she’s 40

“In my spare time, I try to spend as much time as possible with my friends and loved ones. But because I want to build my nest for early retirement, I spend a lot of my time at home creating content and custom videos for OnlyFans, keeping in touch with clients and scheduling photo shoots and managing other branding efforts. improve,” she said.

Ariel is working hard to boost her profile on the ranch and hopes to take home $600,000 a year within 24 months.

The 36-year-old jokes that she and her fellow sex workers are “the Kardashians of the sex industry” and posts photos of herself wearing luxury cars and designer items.

She says the work is extremely lucrative: some “parties” play thousands to spend the night with her at the ranch, and others book her for three days at a time.

And while she’s proud of her success and the progression of her career, Ariel wants to debunk the myths that sex work is “easy money for lazy people.”

“I’m a workaholic, always working, building my brand, connecting with people on OnlyFans or clients in the brothel.

‘I’m a workaholic, I’m always working, building my brand, connecting with people on OnlyFans or with clients in the brothel’

Ariel reveals her work-related expenses in detail: Costs at the ranch (all in AUD) $180 the first week for blood and swab STD test $130 the second week for an STD test with Pap smear $915 for rent in the brothel $220 per quarter for legal sex worker license $730 per month for Walmart supplies $440 in additional health foods, including protein shakes and specialized training products Expenses outside the ranch $580 total monthly for nails $440 a month to maintain $1900 hair extensions $730 every 3-4 months for Botox $800 every 6 months for lip filler $45 gym membership $150 per month for tanning bed $1,750 per month for photo shoots monthly average of $2,900 for lingerie, dresses and shoes $6,000 a year for sex toys $7,500 a year in makeup and hair products SOURCE: Ariel Ganja

“The stigma surrounding sex work suggests that the profession attracts lazy or desperate people looking for easy money.

“The truth is that easy money doesn’t exist. Being a sex worker in the 21st century is quite a demanding and intensive job.’

Ariel has a strict regimen at the brothel that includes exercising, eating right, and trying to get enough sleep while being available for walk-ins for two weeks in a row.

Every visit to Nevada starts the same – a security search of her three suitcases filled with dresses, lingerie, sex toys and a few “normal” outfits to wear in public.

“The truth is that easy money doesn’t exist. Being a sex worker in the 21st century is quite a demanding and intensive job’

“The doctor comes every Monday to do the STI test,” she said.

“I am not allowed to use the gym, pool, tanning bed or spa at the brothel until my medical tests are negative. On the first day, while I wait for the results of my tests, I spend several hours unpacking and setting up everything so that my boudoir is attractive and customer-ready.

“Every morning I spend two hours doing my hair and makeup, and then I train for about two hours. It sounds backwards, but if there’s a lineup or a request while I’m at the gym, I should stop working out and put my outfit and heels back on.

“In addition, if we have lineups or a request while enjoying our chef-prepared meals at the brothel, we always leave the table and go for the money.”

Ariel said her work-related expenses are significant — over $100,000 a year — because of the importance of maintaining a certain image.

“Because women who work in the brothels are independent contractors and not staff, it is typical for legal sex workers to have significant expenses to maintain their personal affairs and market their brand,” she said.

Ariel said most of her friends and relatives know that she is a sex worker and they respect her decision to work in the industry.

“I may put a little more resources into my business than the average sex worker, but I’m convinced that the more you invest in your brand, the more you’ll be rewarded for your efforts in the end.”

Expenses include getting her nails done regularly, which costs $580 a month, upgrading her outfits and sex toys at a combined annual cost of $40,000, and spending about $20,000 a year on photo shoots.

She also spends about $7,500 each year on makeup and hair products, as well as $1,800 on tanning.

Ariel likes to work at the ranch, where she has had a room for the past three years, but hopes to finish her career on a high.

“I plan to stop sex work by the age of 40 if everything continues to go well,” she said.

“Most importantly, I’m very proud of who I am and what I do, and I don’t let other people get in the way of my dreams or make me question my decisions,” she said.

“Which isn’t to say I won’t stop working when I’m middle-aged — I’d like to use some of my sex work earnings to start my own brick-and-mortar business, maybe a salon or spa.”

Ariel said most of her friends and relatives know she is a sex worker and respect her decision to work in the industry.

“But most importantly, I’m very proud of who I am and what I do, and I don’t let other people get in the way of my dreams or make me question my decisions,” she said.