Sex trafficking victim who murdered her rapist by stabbing him 30 times will be sentenced TOMORROW

A teenager caught in a sex-trafficking scheme is to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to murdering her alleged rapist by stabbing him 30 times when she was 15 years old.

Pieper Lewis, 17, will appear in court for murdering Zachary Brooks, 37, at a Des Moines, Iowa home, located at 1516 Evergreen Ave. on June 1, 2020. Brooks allegedly raped Lewis several times before killing him.

Lewis killed her rapist with a knife that lay on a nearby bedside table after he raped her. The 17-year-old claimed the murder was not premeditated and her actions were filled with “anger.” A day later, she was arrested for murder.

“I didn’t want to have sex with Mr Brooks,” Lewis wrote in a plea. “I didn’t want to go to Mr. Brooks’s apartment, but I had nowhere else to go.”

She will appear in the Polk County Criminal Courthouse for sentencing Wednesday morning, according to the Des Moines Register.

The victim has been in jail since her arrest and finished high school in July. She pleaded guilty in 2021 to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in 2021, and faces decades in prison.

Lewis’ attorney Matthew Sheeley was not immediately available for comment.

Lewis was homeless at the time, sleeping on the steps of the Oakview Terrace apartment complex. Her broken relationship with the women who took her out of foster care at age 3 prompted her to run away.

She was allegedly taken in by a 40-year-old stranger who forced her to have intercourse with other men, her lawyer said, according to the Des Moines Register. Lewis called him her boyfriend.

Lewis said the man forced her to have sex immediately and created a dating profile for her to sleep with men in exchange for money, according to court documents.

The unidentified man told the Des Moines Register that the charges against him were false, and Lewis never stayed with him.

Later, Lewis met Brooks at a party and had to stay with him. Brooks allegedly gave the minor alcohol and drugs before having sex with her a few times while she was unconscious.

Lewis claimed that on May 31, 2020, the day before she committed the crime, “her boyfriend” held a knife to her and forced her to go to Brooks’ apartment.

Brooks allegedly plans to trade $50 worth of marijuana in exchange for sex with Lewis.

When Lewis arrived at Brooks’ apartment, she was ordered to strip naked and pressured to drink and smoke weed while the couple watched a movie.

“My first thought was that Mr. Brooks was drunk and would probably fall asleep watching the film,” Lewis wrote in her plea. “I thought this was the only way to stop him from having sex with me.”

Lewis fell asleep and woke up when Brooks raped her. She urged him to get out, but he didn’t listen. When he finished attacking her, she gathered her clothes and saw the knife on a nearby table.

She angered him 30 times and left the scene in his car. His body was found later that day by a maintenance man.

Police were investigating the 17-year-old’s relationships with older men, according to court records.

Iowa law states that the legal age of consent for sex is 16 years old. Those under 13 cannot consent to sex, but those 14 and 15 can consent to sex within 48 months of their age.

The prosecution said Lewis’ relationship with the 40-year-old man who recorded her as a “perfect example of human trafficking.”

“There was very clearly a power dynamic between her and… [her boyfriend] where he used her to get what he wanted,” an Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault spokesperson told Des Moines Register.

Tate Smith said the boyfriend manipulated Lewis by giving her a place to eat and love in exchange for selling her to other men.

On the night Brooks was murdered in 2020, someone called authorities to report a suicide. Police later arrived and found the body, but according to KCCI, it did not appear that he had committed suicide.

News of the 15-year-old’s arrest went viral, but her identity was not released at the time.

Under state law, those involved in a murder in Iowa must pay the victims’ families $150,000. However, Lewis’s lawyers requested that this law be disregarded, as the 17-year-old was the victim of a crime.

Human trafficking cases are notoriously the most complex, and Lewis’ case will take time to properly investigate, Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parisek said in November.

“With all criminal investigations, gathering the evidence needed to substantiate an allegation and to meet the standard to file criminal charges can take some time,” Parizek told the Des Moines Register.

Legally, Brooks’s actions would also have been a crime, as Lewis was a minor and did not consent.