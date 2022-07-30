Sex toy sales boosted by raunchy new Netflix series

A new sex-inspired TV series brings Aussies out of their shell and sparks a sex toy frenzy.

Two weeks since the launch of Netflix’s raunchy new reality show How To Build A Sex Room, sales of bondage gear and sex toys are “peaking,” according to the nation’s largest retailers, who are giving the show a “bedroom revolution.”

Hosted by ‘the Mary Poppins of the sex rooms’ Melanie Rose, the show premiered on the streaming service on July 8 and follows the British designer as she creates bespoke adult playgrounds for clients in the US.

The projects range from a lavish, Las Vegas-themed suite for a married couple stuck in a sex drought to a pleasure cellar for polyamorous “family” of seven.

Featuring sex toys, bondage beds and kinky dungeons, the explicit series was praised by critics and described as “the anthesis” of a healthy episode of DIY SOS.

Rob Godwin, CEO of online ‘sexual wellness’ giant Lovehoney, told Daily Mail Australia that the show has sparked an ‘explosion’ of sex toys, with online sales rising 123% since the show first aired.

Godwin says the demand for sex toys hasn’t been this high since the release of the BDSM-themed blockbuster Fifty Shades Of Gray in 2015.

“Our bondage products have probably seen the biggest increase in demand with a 48 percent week-over-week jump on our regular sales, which is huge,” Godwin says, adding that sales of “spankers and ticklers” — which are heavily in the show, are up 123%.

A ‘spanking bench’ as ​​seen in the show exploring ‘couple communication’

There is also a 56% increase in handcuffs and coercive devices, while sex swings and machine sales are up 54%.

“We literally have to fly in new stock from all over the world to meet the demand,” he said.

“And our focus from now on is to increase our workforce by 20 percent to accommodate this increase.”

Godwin said sales had skyrocketed since the show launched on July 8 as word of mouth took off.

“Now it’s all everyone is talking about… People talk to me about it when they drop out of school,” he said.

Godwin’s company even created a Lovehoney “website landing page” specifically for questions about products on the show.

Ion Bosch, manager of Kogarah sex toy empire Adult Smart, reiterates the increased demand since the launch of the new Netflix show with in-store customers specifically interested in bondage and coercive measures.

‘Things like soft headrests, bed restraints, over the door restraints’ are in high demand, says Sydney sex retailer Ion Bosch

One of the ‘sex rooms’ created as part of the super hit Netflix series and now in the top ten most watched in Australia

“Things like soft brackets, bed brackets, over-the-door brackets,” says Bosch, who added that purchases seemed to evolve differently when customers bought online.

‘Online the question is slightly different. The increases we’ve seen over the past two weeks are more for things like steel products…plugs, urethral inserts—that sort of thing.”

Demand for “spanking benches” has also risen after the device was featured heavily in episode one of the show, in which young couple Taylor and Ajay were outfitted with a rock ‘n’ roll themed sex dungeon.

Such is the success of the series, drawing comparisons to Netflix’s hit of 2020 – The Queen’s Gambit – about a young chess prodigy.

That series, which won a string of awards and quickly became one of Netflix’s most-streamed programs, sparked global demand for chessboards. Research firm NPD Group reported that sales of chess sets increased by 87% in the three weeks after the show’s release.

The Queens Gambit sparked insane global demand for chess sets upon release in 2019

Chess book sales increased 603% over the same period.

“The idea that a streaming TV series could have an impact on product sales isn’t new, but we’re finally able to watch it through the data,” NPD Group toy industry advisor Juli Lennett told me. Variety in Nov 2020.

“Sales of chess books and sets, which had previously been flat or had been declining for years, soared as the popular new series attracted viewers.”

Netflix has yet to confirm if, and when, a second season of How To Build A Sex Room — which ranked among the top ten most-streamed shows in July — will be developed.

But Lovehoney CEO Godwin says Australia would be the “perfect” market to film a sequel.

“Aussies are ready and very open-minded in their approach to sexual wellness,” he says.

“I can’t think of a better place to film it.”