'Sex slave' with metal collar SOLDERED to her neck tells cops she was held captive for a MONTH

A woman held as a sex slave with a metal collar soldered to her neck had been held captive for almost a month – and was only able to escape when her abuser took his son to school, court documents reveal.

The unidentified 22-year-old recounted in excruciating detail how she had been raped and beaten by 39-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr for nearly a month right after he picked her up from Prospect Street in Excelsior Springs, Missouri in early September. .

He then allegedly brought the woman to his home nearby, where the woman says she was kept in a small room he had built in his basement.

For nearly a month, the woman claimed, Haslett repeatedly whipped and raped her while handcuffed to her wrists and ankles.

She said she was only able to escape the haunted house Friday after Haslett brought her son to school.

The victim also told police there were potentially two other victims, according to Kansas City Staralthough it has not yet been confirmed.

It is still unclear how the woman was able to escape captivity and whether she knew her assailant beforehand.

Excelsior Springs police have declined to comment as Haslett remains facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Haslett, who works as a contractor for the construction company M&H Contractors, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Clark County Circuit Court on Tuesday when he was assigned a public defender.

He is now being held at the Clay County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

A 22-year-old woman who was allegedly held as a sex slave for nearly a month said she was only able to escape when Timothy Haslett Jr., 39, took her child to school on Friday

The victim was able to point to the house she said she was being held captive in when EMS crews transported her to a local hospital on Friday

Lisa Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood, first saw the emaciated woman covered in bruises as she struggled to climb the stairs on her front porch on Friday.

“She didn’t have much of a voice,” Johnson recounted KSHB News. ‘It was more of a light “help me” than anything else.’

Johnson rushed to call the police when the captured woman insisted he wanted to kill [them] both before she fled to another neighbor’s home and got help.

Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. He also has a criminal record dating back to 2002

An elderly woman responded immediately opened the door for the victim after hearing her screams outside.

‘She heard a woman screaming and came knocking on the door so she opened the door and the lady said, “You’ve got to help me, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held captive,” the elderly woman’s relative Ciara Tharp told KSHB News.

“My grandmother could tell she was weak,” Tharp explained. “She wasn’t wearing very many clothes. She said she had a metal dog collar around her neck and could see the ligature marks around her wrists.’

Along with the collar, the victim appeared to have duct tape around her neck that may have previously been around her mouth.

The elderly woman rushed to offer the victim a blanket and gave her food.

“There’s a possibility that my grandmother got her in the house just in time,” Tharp said.

When police arrived, court documents say, they found the victim wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar soldered around her neck with a padlock. She also had duct tape around her neck.

She had injuries consistent with whipping and being held captive, authorities note.

Lisa Johnson (left) was the first to offer aid to the victim. The victim then became frightened and ran to an elderly woman’s house, whose granddaughter Ciara Tharp (right) said got to her in time

EMTs soon worked to remove the lock from the metal collar around the woman’s neck, police write in the court documents, noting that it restricted her breathing.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital and pointed to the house she fled from along the way.

Moments later, Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said KMBChe had surrounded Haslett’s home.

They then arrested him in a traffic stop on an unrelated animal control violation, KMBC reports, before conducting a search of the home — where they said they found the room the victim described.

They also found a number of firearms that Haslett owns in the home.

“We were able to stop him from getting back into the house and possibly destroying evidence,” Dull said.

Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull told KMBC that he had surrounded Haslett’s home just moments later, preventing Haslett from going back into the house to destroy evidence

Video obtained by KMBC showed detectives combing through evidence on the side of the house in the aftermath

Police told DailyMail.com they have completed an initial search of the home

Authorities have yet to uncover any evidence that other women have been held at the Excelsior Springs home, but continue to comb through all the evidence

In the aftermath, a cadaver dog was brought in to search the property, and video obtained by KMBC showed detectives combing through evidence on the side of the house.

As of Tuesday, the Excelsior Springs Police Department told DailyMail.com, the initial search of Haslett’s home is complete, but they are preserving the scene in case they uncover new evidence that will prompt them to return to the home.

So far, Dull said, they have not uncovered any evidence that other women have been held captive in the home, but they are continuing to review all the evidence.

“We want justice to be served, not only for the victim in this case, but for this community,” Dull told KMBC. ‘We think they deserve it.’

Meanwhile, records obtained by DailyMail.com show Haslett has had a criminal record dating back to 2002, when he was charged with supplying liquor to a minor.

He was most recently arrested for a traffic offense on January 11, 2022 and was previously arrested on December 30, 2021 for ‘operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.’

Other prior arrests include driving under the influence in his home state of Illinois, operating a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He now has active warrants for failure to appear in court in Clay and Cooper Counties as well as Liberty, Missouri.

Authorities are now investigating him for potential other crimes and say he poses ‘a danger to a crime victim, the community or another person.