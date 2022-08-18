Sex, sauce and drugs: Employees reveal realities of working in McDonald’s, Subway and Burger King

<!–

Anyone who has worked in a fast food restaurant will tell you that it can be a difficult and challenging job.

But now employees from all over the world have taken to the confession site To whisper to reveal all the details of the work from outside the tills – and they will make you think twice about your next takeaway.

One person revealed how they progressed into their colleagues having sex in the freezer, while another said their colleagues were all on drugs.

However, some confessions reveal a healthier side of the industry, such as a Burger King Robin Hood who “steals about 35 burgers a day to give to the homeless.”

Here, FEMAIL reveals the most shocking confessions of fast food restaurant workers…

Workers from around the world have taken to confession site Whisper to reveal all the details of the work from outside the cash registers. This Fort Wayne, Indiana fast food worker says the cheese isn’t real and neither is the meat

This Arizona employee revealed that he is the only one on his team at work who does not use drugs

Robin Hood from Burger King? This American worker said they steal up to 35 burgers a day from the co-op to give to the homeless

Don’t like! This Los Angeles McDonald’s employee was given a nasty shock when they encountered two executives getting intimate next to the frozen foods….

Another person claimed they caught two co-workers getting hot in the freezer right next to bread in a Subway in Evansville, Indiana

Ice cold service: This Okemos, Michigan employee said they’ll fill a customer’s drink with cubes if they’re rude on the drive through

Speedy operator: This Montana man eerily admitted he has ‘no regrets’ for stalking women online after getting their names off their credit cards when they pay

Shake sabotage! This Michigan Burger King employee said they have a “hate” making the milkshakes and purposely put too much syrup in them so customers think they’re “gross” and don’t order them

This person may claim to be educated, but they certainly have no manners! Fed up with customers, this US-based employee decided to spit in his drink

Fast food angel: An Arizona worker gives customers extra fries and onion rings with their order

Saucy codenames: This Taco Bell employee in Winter Park, Florida confessed to yelling code fire when a hot man arrived at the drive-thru so others could take a look

Mc-no thanks! This McDonald’s employee from Kettering, Northampton has said they ‘don’t have time’ to wash their hands enough on the job – yuck!

Mc-Secret: This US employee admitted they regularly smuggle some cookies to eat in the freezer