Sex pest punches married mother-of-two, 31, in face when she turns him down on clubbing night out

A married mother of two was punched in the face after she turned down a sex tease on a night out.

Jessey McCayna, 31, was left with a broken eye socket after being beaten by the man while out with her three friends at Popworld on Birmingham’s iconic Broad Street.

She also says she is now on crutches after spraining her ankle when she was knocked to the ground.

Ms McCayna, who runs a modeling agency, claims she was harassed by the man who “wanted to take her home.”

The four friends, who had traveled to Birmingham from their home in Windsor, were getting ready to leave the venue around 1am on Sunday, October 2, when the man approached her again.

But after Mrs. McCayna told him to “shut up,” she received a devastating blow to her left eye that knocked her to the ground.

After returning home to her husband James McCayna, 34, and her two children, 12-year-old Lily and 4-year-old Rafferty, she spent the evening in the hospital with multiple orbital fractures.

But after she was discharged, she was rushed back to Wexham Park Hospital, Slough at 6 a.m. the next day after they found her fractures were more serious than first thought after scans.

The mother and wife are still in a lot of pain, despite the incident almost a week ago.

She told MailOnline: ‘I’m more concerned about my children, obviously my son knows a man punched his mother in the face. And my daughter was having panic attacks at school, so I was worried that she would be okay.’

West Midlands Police, who confirmed she had also suffered ankle injuries, said Ms McCayna initially refused to file a complaint but later changed her mind so that they would continue to investigate the ‘nasty attack’.

Recalling the night, Mrs. McCayna recounted: BirminghamLive: ‘I was shocked. I’ve never been beaten by a man. It was about something so trivial.

“I told him to fuck off and he punched me in the face. I’m not a scared woman, I stand up for myself.’

Mrs. McCayna and her friends had booked a hotel in Birmingham for a change of scenery and went out for a curry in the city before heading to Popworld.

She remembered “dancing and having fun” before a man started making her uncomfortable.

“I was out with my friends and I got married and he was disgusting.

“He said he wanted to take me home and got ready. I said no!’.’

The mother, who was ready to leave despite the man trying to get her another drink, then described how the situation escalated at the end of the night, leaving her completely dazed and with serious injuries.

“I pointed at him and said ‘f*** off’ and he hit me right in the eye. I fell on the ground.

“There was blood coming from my nose. I had a concussion. I was out for a few minutes.’

Ms McCayna explained that she was removed from the club by a bouncer before being taken to paramedics and police.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: ‘We are investigating a woman after a woman was beaten by a man at 1am on Sunday 2 October at a club in Broad Street, Birmingham. She suffered serious injuries to her face and ankle and is being treated in hospital.

The mother is concerned about the well-being of her children. She says her daughter has had panic attacks at school

“The woman was initially unwilling to file a complaint, but has since changed her mind and we are continuing to investigate this nasty attack. We take these kinds of incidents very seriously.

“We know that this would have been a very traumatic incident for this woman, not only physically but also psychologically.

“Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/754569/22.”

Meanwhile, a Popworld spokesperson said: “We will fully support any police investigation into an alleged incident taking place at our premises.

‘At the time, no report was made to the management, although the police were on site at night and viewed the camera images.

“We advise anyone who feels vulnerable or unsafe to use our Ask for Angela program to ensure they are fully supported while in the field.”

This is something the 31-year-old disputes, arguing that even four officers were sent to the club, but she says the man was not evicted.

“The guy was an asshole but I seemed angrier the way the club handled it, they said I fell,” she told MailOnline.