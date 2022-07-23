‘Sex pest’ MP Chris Pincher’s furious constituents want him GONE

Shamed ‘sex plague’ Tory voters Chris Pincher are trying to remove him, as their MP has come forward.

The disgraced deputy head of the Conservative Party refused to resign as MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire after allegations that he had drunk two men at the Carlton Club in London last month.

The sex scandal sparked a wave of resignations that led to Boris Johnson’s dramatic fall from power.

Tamworth voter Terry Drake started the petitionsigned by nearly 2,000 people.

Drake said: ‘Christopher Pincher has acted inappropriately with his conduct at a Mayfair club.

He acknowledges this by stepping down from his deputy chief whip position of the Tory party.

“However, this behavior brings disgrace to the town of Tamworth and he has shown himself to have low moral values.

“That’s why I think it’s necessary to demand that he resign.”

Huw Loxton, 46, one of the leaders of the campaign to get rid of Mr Pincher, said: The times he thought they could “easily” pass the ten percent threshold in a recall petition needed to force a by-election in Tamworth.

The MP has not been to his usual surgery in his constituency for three weeks and last week a sign with his face and name was removed from his constituency office.

Pincher has been an MP for Tamworth since 2010 and was re-elected in December 2019 with a majority of 19,364. In February of this year, he was named deputy head whip.

In his letter of resignation, Mr Pincher admitted that he had “embarrassed himself and other people” after drinking too much at the private Tory club in London.

The letter read: ‘Last night I drank way too much.

“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people, which is the last thing I want to do and I apologize to you and those involved.

“I think it’s right in the circumstances that I resign as Deputy Chief Whip. I owe it to you and the people I upset to do this.

“I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with the aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation.

“It has been the honor of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s Government.”

It is the second time he has left the whip office, having resigned as a junior whip in November 2017 following a complaint that he had given an unwelcome pass to former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story.

Conservative MP Chris Pincher said serving in parliament was ‘the honor of his life’

He was cleared of wrongdoing by an investigation by the Conservative Party.

After referring to both the police and the Conservative Party grievance procedure, he was brought back as a deputy head whip in January 2018 by Theresa May.

When Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, he was transferred to the State Department as Secretary of State for Europe and America before returning to the whips office for a third time.

MailOnline has contacted Mr Pincher’s office for comment.