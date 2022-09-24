‘Sex pest’ MP Chris Pincher whose scandal led to Boris Johnson’s downfall will NOT be investigated

<!–

Shamed MP Chris Pincher, whose sex scandal caused Boris Johnson’s downfall, will not be investigated by the parliamentary watchdog.

The disgraced deputy head of the Conservative Party, who is now an independent MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire following his suspension from the party, was reported to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) in June following allegations that he was drunk. two men in Carlton, London. Club.

Pincher resigned as deputy head whip on June 30, after admitting he “embarrassed himself and other people” after drinking too much at Tory’s private club.

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the whip from him the next day, July 1, but his story changed as to whether he was aware of “specific allegations” against Mr Pincher before appointing him.

On July 5, Mr Johnson had to apologize after it was revealed that he had been “personally” informed of a formal complaint.

Minutes later, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned, sparking a wave of resignations that left Mr Johnson with little choice but to resign on July 7, ultimately leading to the appointment of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

But now it has emerged that the ICGS has dismissed the complaint against Mr Pincher, filed by a man in his mid-20s who alleges the MP stroked his left buttock before moving his hand to his crotch on June 29.

A second man also claimed he was groped by him that same night, before Pincher was thrown out of the club by another MP who saw him stagger across the room.

According to The timesthe investigation was discontinued because the incident was ‘out of scope’ and had not taken place on the parliamentary estate.

A source told the newspaper: ‘The complainant has been told that it is not within their jurisdiction as the incident did not take place on parliamentary ground. They are currently appealing the decision.’

The decision has sparked a furious reaction against the watchdog, with an official describing it as “not fit for purpose.”

It is unclear whether Mr Pincher will now return to Parliament as he has been asked not to do so while the ICGS was investigating.

His voters in Tamworth have previously expressed annoyance at their absent MP.

In July, more than 2,000 people signed a petition calling for Mr Pincher to resign, describing his behavior as “shame on the town of Tamworth”, and locals have held rallies to get rid of him.

In the latest update posted to his constituency’s website on Aug. 30, Mr Pincher said he had been away during the summer recess “seeking and undergoing medical attention.”

He added: ‘I appreciate that many people have reached out to me, and I am grateful for those messages.

“I will respond to those messages as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, my office has been working full-throttle to investigate cases and all voters should continue to email, write, and call me as normal.”

MailOnline has reached out to Chris Pincher and the House of Commons media team for comment.