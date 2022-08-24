Sex/Life co-stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi spark marriage rumours

<!–

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who fell in love after starring in the spunky Netflix series Sex/Life, have sparked rumors that they have secretly married.

The American actress, 42, who was recently spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring, was spotted on Monday walking with her boyfriend in his Australian hometown of Wollongong.

While the same accessory was not seen during their last sighting Down Under, 37-year-old Adam wore a silver ring on his wedding finger.

The couple in love was spotted taking a leisurely stroll along the coast, stopping every now and then to snap photos of the ocean view.

The pair seemed to be in a good mood as they chatted and laughed together.

Sarah dressed warmly in a cream sweater and multicolored track pants, which she paired with Ugg boots and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Adam kept it casual in a black hoodie, gym shorts and Vans sneakers, complemented by a cap and sunglasses.

As the beating heart of the Aussie showed the silver band conspicuously on his ring finger, Sarah kept her hands hidden under her oversized sweater.

The couple in love was spotted taking a leisurely stroll along the coast, stopping every now and then to take photos of the ocean view

The L Word star had shown off a shiny new accessory, which some speculated was an engagement ring, during an outing in Toronto in April.

An asterisked band could be seen on her left ring finger carrying two drinks while having coffee with her younger beau.

Rumors of an engagement started swirling after an anonymous tip to the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi. The couple has not yet commented on the rumours.

Sex/Life returns for a second season on Netflix

The on-screen lovers became a real couple and confirmed their romance in September 2021 when Adam reunited with his American girlfriend in Los Angeles.

He previously said of his romance with the former NFL cheerleader, “What I’ll say and I’m always happy to say is that I’m a happy man and they are happy days.”

Sarah also once said of her boyfriend, “This man is my goddamn soul.”

Sex/Life returns for a second season on Netflix.