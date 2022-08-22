Sex expert reveals the things she would never do in a relationship

A sex expert has revealed the things she would never do in a relationship, including getting married in less than a year and waiting a certain number of dates to have sex.

Emily Jamea, 37, of Houston, Texas, says sticking to outdated dating rules and games, and getting lazy in a relationship are surefire ways to end a relationship.

Emma, ​​who lives with her husband Sean, 48, a real estate developer, and their two children, said: ‘I would never get married in a year because you need time to evaluate yourself and the relationship.

Emily Jamea, 37, (pictured with husband Sean, 48) says sticking to outdated dating rules and games, and getting lazy in a relationship are things she would never dream of

The sex expert from America, in the photo, shared the five things she would never do in her own relationship

The Jameas, pictured, are happily married with two children and live in Houston, Texas

“I think this is especially important for younger couples, as they are still figuring it out.

“Everyone is behaving their best in the honeymoon stage, so you need that time to see what you want from the relationship.

“An older couple might be okay, but as a general guideline, it’s good to wait a year before making that commitment.”

The second thing Emily would never do is stick to “outdated dating rules.”

She said: “It’s also important not to stick to those silly and outdated rules and games out there about dating, like waiting three dates to have sex or not texting someone back.”

“Instead, do what feels right with who you are.

“Games may work in the short term, but not if you want something serious.”

Emily is also very good at making sure people don’t get lazy or too comfortable around their partner.

‘My motto is ‘let yourself age, but don’t let go’.

“I think we can always get lazy and complacent in relationships.

“Of course we all have those days when we want to be in our tracksuits, but it’s good to make sure you give your best.

“We have to take care of ourselves mentally and physically.

“Keep a genuine curiosity in your partner and be curious.”

Emily says it’s important to her to prioritize your romantic relationship with your partner.

“I still prioritize Sean because we are our foundation for our entire family,” she said.

“We go out for date night every Saturday, even when we don’t feel like it, because it’s always great when we go.”

She added: ‘It’s also important to keep sex interesting and to mix it up from time to time. ‘You don’t have to go crazy for Fifty Shades of Gray, but a little experimentation can help’

The expert also wants to make sure that people always make time for intimacy.

“I think it’s good to schedule sex if it helps,” she said.

“Saying, ‘I’m picking you up right now to come to mine’ was an indication of what you both knew was going to happen.

“Sex is effortless in the honeymoon phase, and you have to have more intent about it as the relationship grows.

Keeping sex interesting is also important and occasionally mixed up. You don’t have to go crazy for Fifty Shades of Gray, but a little experimentation can help.’

Finally, Emily would never criticize her partner for a sexual problem.

“Many of my clients who come to me about a sexual issue are most upset about their partner’s reaction,” she said.

‘It is important to react neutrally.

“Their problem may have nothing to do with what you’re doing and may be something that can be thought of and worked on.

“If a partner comes to you with an intimacy problem, it’s okay to wait a while before responding.”