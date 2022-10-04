Sex Education’s Emma Mackey graces the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Emily

Emma Mackey looked sensational as she took to the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film Emily on Tuesday.

The Sex Education actress, 26, cut a stylish figure in a deep black suit as she formed a storm with her co-stars.

Emily paired the oversized ensemble with a pair of black peeptoe heels that added extra height to her slim frame.

The stunner opted for a natural makeup style and wore her dark brown locks smooth from her pretty face.

Let the chic outfit speak for itself Emma wore a simple silver necklace for the evening.

In the historical drama, Emma takes on the role of novelist Emily Bronte before her untimely death at age 30.

The official synopsis reads: ‘Emily envisions the transformative, exciting and uplifting journey into femininity of a rebel and misfit, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic and provocative writers who died prematurely at the age of 30’.

Directed by Frances O’Connor, the film also stars Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, Gemma Jones and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

The debut director who is known for starring in Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park and The Importance of Being Earnest opposite Colin Firth has said the steamy film is sure to excite historians.

Big screen: In the period drama, Emma takes on the role of novelist Emily Bronte before her untimely death at age 30 (pictured with director Frances O’Connor)

Beware: The debut director (right) known for being a leading lady in Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park and The Importance of Being Earnest opposite Colin Firth has said the steamy film will excite historians

In a revised history of the famously introverted author’s life, Emily portrays the central character as engaged in a forbidden affair with an assistant curator – a real and allegedly handsome man.

“I know there will be a few people who are off it,” O’Connor said Total movie. “People like Brontë historians will probably say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen.'”

Already generating a lot of buzz after the first trailer was released in August, the film will mark another exciting chapter in Emma’s meteoric rise.

All black: Directed Frances looked stunning in a black down with a sweetheart neckline

Co-Star: Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar looked neat in a plaid shirt and long black coat

The headmaster’s daughter, who had a “sheltered” upbringing as a “bookish” Catholic schoolgirl, worked as a translator before landing her breakout as bad girl Maeve in Netflix’s Sex Education.

The series has spawned high-profile parts in Eiffel, about the man who built the Eiffel Tower, and the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Emma was born in northwestern France to a French father, a school principal and an English mother, a charity volunteer.

Pals: Emma caused a storm with her co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Cast: L to R) Gemma Jones, Amelia Gething, Fionn Whitehead, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling, Adrian Dunbar and Frances O’Connor

Her character in Sex Education may have run a sex clinic at school, but Emma’s upbringing in Sablé-sur-Sarthe was much more innocent.

‘It was really nice. I went to a Catholic school and did a lot of sports and I was very happy. I loved to study and was very schooly. It was quite a sheltered existence,” she told the Evening Standard.

Despite receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Maeve — and becoming a fan favorite thanks to her won’t-they-won’t-she relationship with Otis (Asa Butterfield) — Emma won’t be returning for the fourth series of the Netflix show.

Popcorn: the movie hits theaters on October 14

Her character has seized the opportunity to study abroad in the US and Emma has said that now is the right time to move on to other projects.

“Sex education is so important as a concept, as a show, and the cast is phenomenal,” she said in an interview with Hunger.

“I really care about them and I’ve made friends for life. But the bittersweet thing about it is that I can’t be 17 all my life either.’

Emily can be seen nationwide from October 14th