Sex columnist debunks claim that chess grandmaster used vibrating anal beads to cheat

A top sex guru has debunked the bizarre theory that teenage chess grandmaster Hans Niemann cheated in dozens of games with anal beads, claiming the sex toy is too noisy.

Columnist Dan Savage claimed that if Niemann had used the vibrating beads for assistance during tournaments, his opponent would have heard them buzz.

He also highlighted the fact that anal beads are a ‘blunt instrument’ and would not be able to communicate something as complex as a chess move if a third party remotely controlled it via a wireless connection.

Savage, 57, a sex advice columnist, openly discusses sex, relationships and sex toys on his weekly podcast ‘Savage Love,’ which began as a column in Seattle newspaper The Stranger.

Following allegations that chess grandmaster Hans Niemann cheated in the Sinquefield Cup on September 4, rumors began to swirl that he may have used vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach during the match.

Current world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, 31, (left) suggested his opponent was a cheat after his shock victory last month

Sex columnist Dan Savage weighed in on the scandal on his podcast, arguing that Niemann could not have used the beads to help because his opponent would have heard the vibrating sex toy buzz

He addressed the issue on his show amid speculation that Niemann, 19, cheated at online games and used assistance in his shock victory against current world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, 31, on Sept. 4 at the $350,000 Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Carlsen withdrew from the tournament the next day, and this week a new report claimed that Niemann received help to win more than 100 matches in his online professional career.

Savage also pointed out that anal beads are a ‘blunt instrument’ and would not be able to communicate movements successfully

San Francisco-born Niemann claimed he only cheated twice, when he was 12 and 16, which he said were youthful indiscretions.

But the claims – and the eyebrow-raising rumors of using anal beads to communicate with his coach – have rocked the chess world.

However, Savage said such a scenario is not likely.

“Whoever wrote this story had bothered to check with anyone who had remote controlled anal beads in their a** – my contact details are right there on my website – they would have known that vibrating anal beads are a blunt instrument,” he said in the September 20 podcast.

‘There’s an on/off button and you can adjust the intensity a bit, but are you trying to use vibrating anal beads to communicate about something as complicated as a chess move?

‘Yeah, that didn’t happen. It couldn’t happen’.

The damning report comes after Niemann made headlines in September when chess champion Magnus Carlsen (above) suggested Niemann was a cheat, culminating in rumors that the 19-year-old used vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach.

The 19-year-old was forced to submit to a body scan along with other competitors at this week’s US Championships in St. Louis

The scan came after Niemann, born in San Francisco, was accused of cheating using vibrating anal beads

Savage added that vibrating anal beads “are relatively loud.”

‘During the silence of a chess match or a game of golf you could hear those things.

“But because no one checked, this chess prodigy will always be the vibrating anal pearl cheater,” he said.

Savage joked that when he first heard the outlandish claims he thought it sounded like ‘the Queen’s Gambit sequel we didn’t expect with butt toys instead of blue and green pills.’ In the Netflix series about chess, the main character finds that sedatives help her learn the game through hallucinations.

Niemann has said he would play naked to prove doubters wrong after rumors suggested he could have used the pearls, controlled by a third party, to decide the best moves to make in his match against Carlsen.

The theory that Niemann used anal beads appears to have been first proposed by Eric Hansen, another chess grandmaster, who suggested that he might have used a vibrating sex toy to receive wireless signals.

The comment exploded on Reddit, where it sparked furious debate and was even retweeted by Elon Musk on Twitter.

The chief referee of the Sinquefield Cup has said there is ‘no indication that any player has played unfairly’, but that did not stop the controversy.

A Chess.com investigation found that Niemann cheated as recently as 2020, including games where prize money was at stake.

The 72-page report said Niemann privately admitted to cheating and had been banned from the site for a period of time.

Chess.com is able to use its statistical data on players’ historical performance to determine if they are playing in a way that is characteristic of themselves, and can compare moves with those that a chess computer would like to make to sniff out cheaters

Hans Neimann’s rise up the rankings from the age of 11 to his current age of 19 was meteoric, outshining chess legend Bobby Fischer’s – and also raising suspicions

The report said: ‘Outside of his online game, Hans is the fastest rising top player in classic [over-the-board] chess in modern history.

“Purely looking at the rating, Hans should be classified as a member of this group of young top players. While we do not doubt that Hans is a talented player, we note that his results are statistically extraordinary”.

Carlsen, who stopped a rematch with Niemann in protest weeks after their meeting in September, said his opponent had cheated ‘more than he has publicly admitted’.

He called Niemann’s progress in the game ‘unusual’ and that he won their match despite not really concentrating.

Niemann has said he would ‘never even fathom’ cheating during a game in real life, although the Chess.com report says he did just that.