Sex And The City Actor Willie Garson’s San Fernando Valley Bungalow Sells For $1.9 MIL

The estate of Sex And The City actor Willie Garson has sold his bungalow for a whopping $1.9 million, nearly a year after his tragic death at age 57.

Garson, who was loved by fans of the sitcom for his performance as Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best friend Stanford Blatch, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at home last September.

Now his home in the Valley Village area of ​​the San Fernando Valley has finally sold, a month after it went on the market with an asking price of $1,695, TMZ reports.

Bought and sold: Sex And The City actor Willie Garson’s estate has sold his bungalow for a whopping $1.9 million, nearly a year after his tragic death at age 57

Loved by fans of the sitcom for his performance as Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best friend Stanford Blatch, Garson succumbed to pancreatic cancer at home last September.

Bryan Adams of Sotheby’s International Realty presented the Spanish-style property, which was built in 1920 on a plot of more than 10,250 square feet.

Willie bought the bungalow in 2005, the year after Sex And The City’s original run ended, making just over $1 million, according to Architectural summary.

His house has a living room with a vaulted ceiling that matches the sleek hardwood floors and the bookshelves installed in a corner in the white walls.

The living room, which also has a fireplace, connects to a dining room with walls painted in a dazzling shade of pink.

Flagged: Now his home in the Valley Village area of ​​the San Fernando Valley has finally been sold, a month after it went on the market with an asking price of $1,695, TMZ reports

Beautiful: His house has a living room with a vaulted ceiling that matches the sleek hardwood floors and the bookshelves installed in a corner in the white walls

Great: The living room, which also has a fireplace, connects to a dining room with walls painted in a dazzling shade of pink

Living well: Willie, who is survived by a son named Nathan whom he adopted in 2009 when the little boy was seven, had a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house

Willie, who is survived by a son named Nathan whom he adopted in 2009 when the little boy was seven, had a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

The master bedroom ensuite had marble counter tops and a luxuriously appointed steam shower, as well as an attractive wood-framed mirror framed by two old-fashioned chic wall lamps.

During his lifetime, Willie also enjoyed the delights of a sitting room with, in a classic California bloom, a ceiling fan whose reed spokes were made to look like large leaves.

Elegant: The master bedroom ensuite had marble countertops and a luxuriously appointed steam shower, as well as an attractive wood-framed mirror framed by two old-fashioned chic wall lamps

Coastal: During his lifetime, Willie also enjoyed the delights of a sitting room with, in a classic California bloom, a ceiling fan whose reed spokes were made to look like large leaves

Sunny: That room was built in what used to be a detached garage, and has French doors that make it easy to reach the spacious backyard

That room was built in what used to be a detached garage and has French doors, making the spacious backyard easy to reach.

A small pool sits in the middle of an expansive lawn, largely shaded by a diverse collection of trees, including but not limited to sycamores and oaks.

At one end of the backyard there is a small stone path with an elegant ornately designed stone fountain in the center and surrounded by foliage.

Pretty as a picture: A small pool sits in the middle of an expansive lawn, largely shaded by a diverse collection of trees, including but not limited to sycamores and oaks

There it is: at one end of the backyard is a small stone path with an elegant, ornately designed stone fountain in the center of it and surrounded by foliage

Details: Bryan Adams of Sotheby’s International Realty arranged the listing of the Spanish-style property, which was built in 1920 on a plot of more than 10,250 square feet

Willie, who was straight in real life, had filmed three episodes of the Sex And The City revival show And Just Like That… last year before dying of pancreatic cancer in September.

Fans of the series were shocked, and then it turned out that even the cast was unaware of his illness until it became impossible to hide it – apart from Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the lead role Carrie Bradshaw.

Cynthia Nixon, one of the other main cast members, shared: Deadline that Sarah “was the only one who knew he was sick when we were filming, until it became undeniable and then we were told.”