Sex addict who slept with 700 men reveals the night she hit rock bottom

A reformed sex addict who has slept with more than 700 men has revealed how she bottomed out when a partner turned violent during a terrifying encounter — and she now leads empowerment ‘boot camps’ to help others overcome their addiction.

Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier, a former Bachelor contestant, also confessed that her wild lifestyle strained her friendships because she would dump her friends on nights out so she could have casual sex — even trying to hook up with her local grocery store .

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Ms Rygier said her addiction spiraled out of control came to a head when one of these men became abusive, but was later told she could not press charges because she had ‘scratched’ the man while she defended herself.

“When he pushed me down the stairs and locked me in the garage, I had a black eye and they thought my hand was broken,” she recalls that terrible night.

“It was pretty bad. I went to work and they sent me home. The police came and they said that because he had a scratch on his arm from my ring, after I tried to get it off me, we could both go to jail for domestic violence,” she added.

Ms Rygier said the incident marked a turning point and encouraged her to let go of her emotions, along with her perception of love and sex.

This journey led her to launch her own healing boot campswhere she learns self-esteem and forms healthy, respectful relationships.

‘That was my turning point. I thought, “I have to help myself.” That’s where the journey began, and it was a very rapid transformation. Once you decide [to change]it goes very fast.’

The TV star and sex educator began counseling and self-development to better understand the psychology behind her compulsive behavior.

“Having a coach who called me and held me accountable made me dig deep. I didn’t know I had sex addiction until I healed my trauma,” she said.

As she navigated the road to recovery, Ms. Rygier did some serious soul searching as she worked through her complicated childhood and evasive personality.

Looking back on her years of active addiction, she confessed that sex was “constantly on my mind,” even when she was at the grocery store.

“I’d go grocery shopping and think to myself, ‘Oh, I wonder if he’d be interested?'” she said.

However, the majority of her conquests were men — and sometimes women — whom she would find in bars and nightclubs in the evenings.

Her tunnel vision sometimes upset her friends, as she “locked” them when going out as soon as she decided to hook up.

‘I was never self-conscious. The moment I was gone, I thought, “Where’s a hot guy?”

“Sex is the only addiction I fell for because it made me feel loved. Love is really what I was missing in my life.’

Looking back at how her life used to be, Ms. Rygier said one of her biggest regrets was being the “other woman in a relationship.”

She was “a mistress a few times” and found the idea of ​​a man “willing to ruin his marriage to be with me” very exciting at the time.

“That’s something I’m not proud of,” she confessed, adding that these men usually left their wives “for other reasons” anyway.

“When things push you that hard, you’re willing to hurt other people. That was probably my low point,” she said of these cases.

A habit that Mrs. Rygier has observed in many people – and in sex addicts in particular – is the belief that love is a ‘competition’ or a ‘challenge’ that must be won.

This toxic attitude is one of the reasons she is so determined to continue her work for healing and recovery – despite the trolls and hate mail she receives as a woman openly talks about her sex addiction.

“The judgment, trolling, and hatred you get for being honest about the addiction is endless,” she said.

Her openness about her old life has encouraged men to send her lewd photos and solicit sex, and she often receives unsolicited messages detailing “really unusual fantasies.”

For those struggling with sex or porn addiction, Ms. Rygier said it’s crucial to understand your own flaws in character and relationship style.

“You have to heal the pain, love yourself, understand your attachment style and love language to heal,” she said of the classes she teaches at her boot camps.

“The transformations I get for clients are phenomenal,” she continued.

“They go from ‘nobody will ever love me, I’m unattractive’ to getting married and having kids within a year.”