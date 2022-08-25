Sex abuse victim reads powerful statement to PE teacher in Sydney court: Lee Dunbar

<!–

A Sydney woman who was groomed and sexually abused by her physical education teacher in the 1980s says she was dehumanized into an object for her abuser’s pleasure.

Lee Joyce Dunbar hid behind her position as a teacher at Beacon Hill High School to manipulate the then 17-year-old’s mind, offer her false friendship, isolate her and abuse her, the woman said Thursday.

“I was just a kid and she was my teacher – I didn’t stand a chance,” the woman told Dunbar’s verdict in Downing Center court.

“I was dehumanized into an object… to be manipulated for her own pleasure.”

Due to the trial last week, the 69-year-old perpetrator made a belated offer to plead guilty to one charge of indecent assault against a female person over the age of 16. Prosecutors accepted and withdrew four other counts of the same crime.

Speaking to her abuser in court on Thursday, the victim said she was a smart and popular girl at school, only to pass her degree broken, isolated, suicidal and unable to trust people.

The biggest negative impact was her relationship with her mother, who interrupted Dunbar and the girl during a shower one day.

Although she inadvertently contributed to ending the abuse, the mother did not understand what had happened and could barely look at her daughter from then on.

“Seventeen and in HSC I was kicked out of the house,” the woman said on Thursday as she spoke about the consequences of sexual abuse inflicted on her by the PE teacher in the 1980s.

“I left with nothing but clothes in a laundry basket… and walked over to my grandmother in my school uniform.

“I was terrified and alone.”

That collapse stemmed from her relationships with her siblings, and later her own children’s relationship with their grandmother.

“I lost my mother’s respect and affection. Or rather, it was stolen from me, a basic right of every child taken,” she said.

Nearly four decades after the abuse, she was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder this year. The treatment will start soon.

“It has taken a huge effort to hold her accountable for her criminal acts,” she said.

“I crawled out of a very, very dark hole and I am still suffering the consequences.

“Today I reclaim my power.”

Dunbar will be sentenced at a later date.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyondblue 1300 22 4636